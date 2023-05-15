Managed Network Services Market to Surpass USD 112.45 Billion by 2030 Owing to Global Expansion and Remote Workforce | Research by SNS Insider

Pune, May 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- “According to SNS Insider's report, the Managed Network Services Market reached a value of USD 59.42 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 112.45 billion by 2030, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.3% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2030.”

Market Overview

Managed Network Services (MNS) refer to the outsourcing of network infrastructure management and maintenance tasks to a specialized service provider. These services encompass a wide range of activities, including the monitoring, optimization, and support of an organization's network infrastructure. MNS providers take on the responsibility of overseeing various components of a company's network, such as routers, switches, firewalls, servers, and wireless devices.

Market Analysis

The managed network services market is experiencing substantial growth due to several key factors. One of the primary drivers is the increasing deployment of modern campus networks aimed at accelerating service delivery. As organizations strive for faster and more efficient operations, they are investing in robust network infrastructure that can support their evolving needs. Managed network services play a crucial role in ensuring the smooth functioning of these networks, offering comprehensive management and support. Another significant factor fueling market growth is the surging demand for managed SD-WAN (Software-Defined Wide Area Network) services. SD-WAN technology provides organizations with enhanced control and flexibility over their wide area networks, allowing for optimized connectivity and improved application performance.

Key Company Profiles Listed in this Report are:

Fujitsu

IBM

Ericsson

Cisco

Comarch SA

Verizon

BT Group

Huawei

Alcatel-Lucent

Dell EMC (EMC Corporation) & Others

Impact of Recession on Managed Network Services Market Growth

A recession can have mixed effects on the managed network services market. While some businesses may increase their reliance on managed services to reduce costs, others may opt to bring network management in-house. The overall impact depends on the specific circumstances and industries involved. Managed service providers need to be agile and innovative to adapt to changing market conditions and continue providing value to their clients during times of economic uncertainty.

Managed Network Services Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2022 US$ 59.42 Billion Market Size by 2030 US$ 112.45 Billion CAGR CAGR 8.3% From 2023 to 2030 Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Historical Data 2020-2021 Managed Network Services Market: Key Segmentation • By Type (Managed LAN, Managed Wi-Fi, Managed VPN, Managed WAN, Network Monitoring, Managed Network Security)

• By Deployment Mode (On-Premises and Cloud)

• By Organization Size (Small and Medium Enterprises and Large Enterprises)

• By Verticals (Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance, Retail and eCommerce, IT and Telecom, Manufacturing, Government, Education, Healthcare, Media and Entertainment, Other Verticals) Key Regional Coverage North America (USA, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (Japan, South Korea, China, India, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific), The Middle East & Africa (Israel, +D11UAE, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Key Regional Developments

The Asia-Pacific region offers a fertile ground for technological innovation and digital transformation, further fueling the growth of the managed network services market. Governments and industry stakeholders are actively promoting initiatives to build robust digital infrastructure, including the deployment of high-speed internet connectivity and the development of smart cities. Such initiatives generate an increased demand for managed network services to support the seamless integration of emerging technologies, such as the Internet of Things (IoT) and artificial intelligence (AI).

Key Takeaway from Managed Network Services Market Study

The managed LAN segment is poised to dominate the market due to its ability to optimize local area networks, enhance performance, provide advanced security measures, offer scalability, and deliver cost-effective solutions.

As businesses increasingly prioritize network infrastructure optimization, the on-premises segment is set to dominate the market. The control, customization, security, compliance, performance, and cost efficiency offered by on-premises solutions make them an attractive choice for organizations across various industries.

Recent Developments Related to Managed Network Services Market

Cloudflare , a leading provider of Internet security and performance solutions, has recently announced a strategic partnership with Kyndryl, a global independent company specializing in managed network transformation services. This collaboration aims to offer enterprises comprehensive and innovative solutions to enhance their network infrastructure and optimize digital operations.

Reliance Jio, India's leading telecommunications company, has recently secured a significant contract from Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) to provide managed network services at 7,200 sites spread across the country. This landmark deal showcases Jio's continued dominance in the telecom sector and its ability to offer comprehensive solutions to large-scale enterprises.

