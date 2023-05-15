USA TODAY Readers Say Jellystone Park Locations Are Among the Best in the Nation

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., May 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park locations in Pennsylvania, Texas and Mississippi finished among the top six RV parks in the nation in USA TODAY’s 10Best 2023 Readers’ Choice competition.



Yogi Bear's Jellystone Park in Mill Run, Pennsylvania was voted the number three RV park in the nation, while Yogi Bear's Jellystone Park in Burleson, Texas was voted number four in the nation. Yogi Bear's Jellystone Park in Pelahatchie, Mississippi, which was voted the number one RV park in the nation last year, placed sixth this year.

All three Jellystone Park locations offer exceptional attractions and activities, including some of the best water zones in the country, complete with towering water slides. These parks also offer attractive RV sites and deluxe cabin and glamping accommodations.

“We are thrilled that USA TODAY readers consider Jellystone Park campgrounds to be among the best in the nation. The fact that three Jellystone Park locations placed among the top six RV parks in the nation speaks volumes,” said Trent Hershenson, vice president of marketing for Southfield, Michigan-based Camp Jellystone, which franchises more than 75 Jellystone Park locations across the U.S. and Canada. “Our franchisees are continually working to improve their parks and to provide the best family camping and glamping experiences available, which enable families to create memories they will always cherish.”

USA TODAY’s top ranked Jellystone Park locations have each made major improvements in recent years. The Mill Run location has added a new zero entry swimming pool with interactive water features and two 175-foot-long water slides while the Pelahatchie location added an additional slide to an existing splash park as well as a Water Wars game, laser tag, gem mining, human foosball, and a jumping pad. The Burleson location, for its part, has been adding a variety of new RV sites and glamping accommodations including but not limited to covered wagons, tipis, and a life-sized pirate ship full of cabins.

Jellystone Park locations are famous for their fun attractions, organized family activities and theme weekends filled with plentiful interactions with Yogi Bear, Boo Boo, Cindy Bear and Ranger Smith. For more information about these and other Jellystone Park locations across the U.S. and Canada, please visit www.jellystonepark.com.

About Camp Jellystone

With more than 75 locations across the United States and Canada, Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park Camp-Resorts feature fun attractions such as pools and water slides, non-stop family activities, up-close fun with Yogi Bear characters, and glamping-style accommodations. For more information about Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park Camp-Resorts, please visit https://www.jellystonepark.com/. For information on franchising opportunities, please https://www.jellystonefranchise.com

Camp Jellystone is part of Sun Outdoors’ family of brands.

About Sun Outdoors

Sun Outdoors is a leader in outdoor hospitality and is committed to its mission of offering guests exceptional and transformative outdoor experiences. With over 150 locations across the U.S. and Ontario, Canada, Sun Outdoors offers guests several ways to stay: from RV sites to vacation rentals, from tent camping to glamping, whether they stay for a weekend, season, or longer. Visit www.sunoutdoors.com to learn more.

