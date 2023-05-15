Richardson Electronics, Ltd. Introduces New Patent Pending Hybrid Ultracapacitor UPS System for Wind Turbines and Other Power Management Systems

LAFOX, Ill., May 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ: RELL), a global provider of engineered solutions for renewable energy, is pleased to announce the new patent pending ULTRAUPS3000™ Hybrid Ultracapacitor Uninterrupted Power Supply (UPS) for wind turbine control systems and other industrial applications where reliable low voltage ride through and safe shut down are safety critical. This is the latest patent pending product adding to the Company’s growing portfolio of engineered solutions.



The ULTRAUPS3000™ reflects the ingenuity and evolution of its market-leading solutions. The ULTRAUPS3000™ is designed for operation in harsh environments unlike other energy storage solutions such as lead acid or lithium-based UPS systems. With the wider operating temperature of Richardson Electronics hybrid ultracapacitor solution, the product will help solve issues related to the short life of other technologies.

Greg Peloquin, Executive Vice President, and General Manager of Power Microwave and Green Energy Solutions Group stated, “This is another major achievement from our team in our ever-increasing portfolio of power management products. The potential of the ULTRAUPS3000™ meeting the needs of our customers in the wind turbine industry and many other industries is exponential. This patent reinforces our commitment to innovation and engineered solutions.”

The new ULTRAUPS3000™ will be on display in the Richardson Electronics’ booth (#813) at the CLEANPOWER Conference and Exhibition on May 22 - 25, at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans, Louisiana. The Company’s patented ultracapacitor-based pitch energy module, the ULTRA3000®, will also be on display.

About Richardson Electronics – Green Energy Solutions

Richardson Electronics Green Energy Solutions combines our key technology partners and engineered solutions capabilities to design and manufacture key products for the fast-growing energy storage market and power management applications. As a designer, manufacturer, technology partner and authorized distributor, GES’s strategy is to provide specialized technical expertise and engineered solutions using our core design engineering and manufacturing capabilities on a global basis. We provide solutions and add value through design-in support, systems integration, prototype design and manufacturing, testing, logistics and aftermarket technical service and repair—all through our existing global infrastructure. GES’s focus is on products for numerous green energy applications such as wind, solar, hydrogen and electric vehicles, and other power management applications that support green solutions such as synthetic diamond manufacturing. For more information, visit our webpage.

About Richardson Electronics – Power & Microwave Technologies

For over 75 years, Richardson Electronics has been your industry-leading global provider of engineered solutions, RF & microwave, and power products. The Power & Microwave Technologies group continues this legacy and complements it with new products from the world’s most innovative technology partners. Richardson Electronics’ Power & Microwave Technologies group focuses on what we do best: identify and design disruptive technologies, introduce new products on a global basis, develop solutions for our customers, and provide exceptional worldwide support. As a global company, we provide solutions and add value through design-in support, systems integration, prototype design and manufacturing, testing, logistics, and aftermarket technical service and repair—all through our existing global infrastructure. More information is available at www.rellpower.com.

About Richardson Electronics, Ltd.

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. is a leading global manufacturer of engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tubes, and related consumables; power conversion and RF and microwave components including green energy solutions; high-value replacement parts, tubes, and service training for diagnostic imaging equipment; and customized display solutions. More than 60% of our products are manufactured in LaFox, Illinois, Marlborough, Massachusetts, or Donaueschingen, Germany, or by one of our manufacturing partners throughout the world. All our partners manufacture to our strict specifications and per our supplier code of conduct. We serve customers in the alternative energy, healthcare, aviation, broadcast, communications, industrial, marine, medical, military, scientific, and semiconductor markets. The Company’s strategy is to provide specialized technical expertise and “engineered solutions” based on our core engineering and manufacturing capabilities. The Company provides solutions and adds value through design-in support, systems integration, prototype design and manufacturing, testing, logistics, and aftermarket technical service and repair through its global infrastructure. More information is available at www.rell.com.

Richardson Electronics common stock trades on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the ticker symbol RELL.

