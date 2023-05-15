Heilind Electronics to Exhibit at Electrical Wire Processing Technology Expo (EWPTE) in Milwaukee, WI.

WILMINGTON,MA, May 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heilind Electronics, a leading global distributor of electronic components, will showcase its interconnects, tools and accessories at EWPTE 2023. At the show, Heilind will feature a variety of cabling tools, markers, heat shrink, mobile printers, cable glands, wire protection devices, interconnect products and more. Featured products from Panduit and TE Connectivity will be presented by Heilind’s electronics specialists at Booth #409.

"EWPTE is a uniquely focused event that supports the specialized wire and cable manufacturing industries. Heilind is proud to attend and provide products and unmatched support for our customers in these vital businesses," said Alan Clapp, SVP at Heilind Electronics. "Heilind welcomes all attending in Milwaukee to stop by the booth and see how our service-first approach can benefit cable houses, wire harness manufacturers, and more." Clapp continues.

The show is being held at the Wisconsin Center in Milwaukee, WI from May 17 through May 18. Meet Heilind's wire and cable specialists at booth #409 throughout the show.

About Heilind Electronics

Heilind Electronics, Inc. (www.heilind.com) is one of the world's leading distributors of connectors, relays, sensors, switches, thermal management and circuit protection products, terminal blocks, wire and cable, wiring accessories and insulation and identification products. Founded in 1974, Heilind has locations throughout the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, Singapore, Hong Kong, and China.

