Vislink Leverages Growth Opportunities in the Middle East as a Featured Exhibitor at CABSAT 2023

The Company Will Showcase its Portfolio of AI, 5G and Cloud-based REMI Solutions

for Live Sports and Broadcasting

Dubai, UAE, May 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vislink (Nasdaq: VISL), a global technology leader in the capture, delivery and management of high-quality, live video and associated data in the media and entertainment, law enforcement and defence markets, will be a featured exhibitor at CABSAT 2023 taking place in Dubai, UAE, May 16-18. The company will showcase its complete range of cutting-edge AI, 5G and cloud-based REMI solutions for digital, content, media and public safety markets. The Vislink team will be live on stand S1-G20 in the UK Pavilion with a full arsenal of product displays, presentations and video demonstrations.

“The Middle East represents a strong growth market for us, with many opportunities across the region for our product suites,” says Mickey Miller, Vislink CEO. “This makes CABSAT an excellent venue for us to engage with local decision makers in broadcast news, sports, public safety and defence organizations and show them how our solutions can help monetize content, make workflows more efficient and optimize their business operations.”

The driving theme for Vislink’s participation at CABSAT is presenting new approaches for simplifying and streamlining cloud-based remote production. A special focus will be presenting the company’s innovative live sports, airborne downlink systems and compact transmission solutions designed for helmet-based and other body-worn applications.

Among the key product offerings on display will be the Cliq miniature wireless transmitter, 5G camera-back and backpack bonded cellular encoders, and the award-winning 5G-Link, which enables, for the first time, seamless bi-directional data communication between free-roaming wireless cameras and production centers.

Vislink will also present its lineup of AI-automated systems for indoor and outdoor sporting and news events, drone-ready transmitters for live event broadcasts, and hybrid bonded cellular-COFDM airborne downlink solutions.

In addition, Vislink will demonstrate how its LinkMatrix cloud control platform allows the entire production workflow to be centralized and managed from any location for greater operational efficiencies and optimal deployment of staff resources.

A complete list of Vislink products on display at CABSAT 2023 can be found at this link:

https://www.vislink.com/blog/vislink-will-be-exhibiting-at-cabsat-may-16-18-2023/

About Vislink Technologies, Inc.

Vislink is a global technology business specializing in the collection, delivery, and management of high quality, live video and associated data from the scene of the action to the viewing screen. For the broadcast markets, Vislink provides solutions for the collection of live news, sports, and entertainment events. Vislink also furnishes the surveillance and defense markets with real-time video intelligence solutions using a variety of tailored transmission products. Through its Mobile Viewpoint product lines, Vislink also provides live streaming solutions using bonded cellular, 5G and AI-driven technologies for automated news and sports productions.

The Vislink team also provides professional and technical services utilizing a staff of technology experts with decades of applied knowledge and real-world experience in+ the areas of terrestrial microwave, satellite, fiber optic, surveillance, and wireless communications systems, to deliver a broad spectrum of customer solutions. Vislink’s shares of Common Stock are publicly traded on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker symbol “VISL.” For more information, visit www.vislink.com .

