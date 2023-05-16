Axonius Doubles Down on its Mission to Become System of Record for all Digital Infrastructure with Axonius 5.0

NEW YORK, May 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axonius, the leader in cybersecurity asset management and SaaS management, today announced the release of Axonius 5.0, which includes several new capabilities and features designed to help organizations better understand, manage, and secure their infrastructure.



With the perimeter of the attack surface continuing to grow, identifying and managing assets has become increasingly difficult. According to research from Enterprise Strategy Group, when asked to identify the types of assets most difficult to track and inventory, 29% of security professionals identified software (i.e., software misconfigurations, coding errors, vulnerabilities, etc.).

Axonius Software Management, an add-on within Axonius Cybersecurity Asset Management, helps IT and security teams gain extensive software visibility by delivering a comprehensive inventory of all installed software applications. Additionally, the add-on provides greater contextual data to help IT and security teams better investigate enterprise software applications and understand relationships between software and devices. It also enables IT teams to track installations against licenses to better inform software spend and renewal strategies.

"At Axonius, we're always looking to solve additional problems for our customers through our approach of aggregating, normalizing, de-duplicating, and correlating asset data,” said Dean Sysman, CEO and Co-founder at Axonius. “Just like devices, we heard that customers frequently lack a credible view of installed software applications, which are often tracked through only one or two data sources. Axonius Software Management helps our customers better understand their software estate by making sense of the data sources they already use in Axonius today."

Additional enhancements within Axonius 5.0 include:

Dashboard Templates: Report templates that help users get more immediate insights across all of their hardware, software, cloud services, vulnerabilities, and user accounts. Dashboards are organized around reporting themes, including: visibility and trends, vulnerability management, cloud insights, compliance and risk reporting, and more.

Report templates that help users get more immediate insights across all of their hardware, software, cloud services, vulnerabilities, and user accounts. Dashboards are organized around reporting themes, including: visibility and trends, vulnerability management, cloud insights, compliance and risk reporting, and more. RBAC Updates: Admins can now restrict access to query folders and restrict data scopes access, allowing for more granular access control.

Admins can now restrict access to query folders and restrict data scopes access, allowing for more granular access control. Data Analytics: Users can perform advanced calculations across multiple data sets in Axonius data to improve reporting.

Users can perform advanced calculations across multiple data sets in Axonius data to improve reporting. Asset Profile: Asset data is better organized and searchable, enhancing user workflows.

Axonius 5.0 gives organizations the ability to better understand, manage, and secure their digital environment. To learn more about each of the new add-ons and enhancements, visit the Axonius website or request a demo.

About Axonius

Axonius gives customers the confidence to control complexity by mitigating threats, navigating risk, automating response actions, and informing business-level strategy. With solutions for both cyber asset attack surface management (CAASM) and SaaS management, Axonius is deployed in minutes and integrates with hundreds of data sources to provide a comprehensive asset inventory, uncover gaps, and automatically validate and enforce policies. Cited as one of the fastest-growing cybersecurity startups, with accolades from CNBC, Forbes, and Fortune, Axonius covers millions of assets, including devices and cloud assets, user accounts, and SaaS applications, for customers around the world. For more, visit Axonius.com.

