Tabnine Now Available on Google Cloud Marketplace, Broadening Access to Generative AI

TEL AVIV, Israel, May 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tabnine , the creators of the industry’s first AI-powered assistant for developers, today announced its availability on Google Cloud Marketplace . With Tabnine, Google Cloud customers can streamline their workflow, improve productivity, and make the software development process more efficient.



Today’s news follows Tabnine’s recent announcement that it has extended its partnership with Google Cloud Platform (GCP) to further advance generative AI and power the future of AI for the software development lifecycle (SDLC). As customers look to Tabnine to allow them to securely run and train their generative AI models, they can run, buy, and scale their models all in one place through Google Cloud Marketplace — whether on-premises with Anthos or in their own virtual private cloud.

“Since Tabnine was founded as a code completion tool, we’ve continued to evolve the capabilities of our platform. As an early adopter of generative AI technology, it is foundational to Tabnine’s long-term vision to serve developers at every step of the development lifecycle — from code completion to deployment,” said Brandon Jung, VP of Ecosystem at Tabnine. “By expanding Tabnine’s accessibility to Google Cloud Marketplace, we’re excited to get the platform in the hands of even more developers and deliver a trusted, secure coding solution that provides a boost in productivity.”

“We are excited to now offer Tabnine on Google Cloud Marketplace and continue building the most open and innovative AI ecosystem,” said Dai Vu, Managing Director, Cloud Marketplace & ISV GTM Initiatives. “Embracing generative AI will allow Google Cloud users more choice and makes it easier than ever before to accelerate their projects.”

Tabnine is already trusted by Google services partners like SADA, Accenture, CI&T, and Booz Allen. With more than one million monthly users and hundreds of thousands of daily active users, Tabnine is the market leader in AI-assisted software development.

“Our goal is to help organizations maximize every opportunity in the cloud and solve their biggest business challenges. To achieve this, we require the latest innovations like generative AI to power our own solutions,” said Mile Ward, CTO at SADA. “The speed in which we were able to purchase and deploy Tabnine was second-to-none, and before we knew it, we were up-and-running.”

Google Cloud customers can access Tabnine on Google Cloud Marketplace here .

About Tabnine

Tabnine is the pioneer in AI-powered software development. With more than one million monthly users and hundreds of thousands of daily active users, Tabnine boosts code quality and developer happiness using generative AI technology to automate the coding workflow. With privacy and community at the forefront, Tabnine never stores or shares users’ code and relies only on open-source code with permissive licenses for its Public Code trained AI model. Tabnine is privately held, with funding from Qualcomm Ventures, OurCrowd, Samsung NEXT, Khosla Ventures, and Headline. Learn more at https://www.tabnine.com/ or follow on Twitter @tabnine or LinkedIn .

