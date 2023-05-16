Chromatography Software Market to Hit USD 2043 Million by 2030 Owing to Increasing Focus on Research and Development in the Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Industries | Research by SNS Insider

Pune, May 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- “As per SNS Insider's report, the Chromatography Software Market had a worth of USD 1018 million in 2022, and is anticipated to reach USD 2043 million by 2030, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.1% during the forecast period spanning from 2023 to 2030.”

Market Overview

Chromatography software is a type of computer software that aids in the analysis and interpretation of chromatographic data. Chromatography is a laboratory technique used for the separation, identification, and quantification of different components of a mixture. It is widely used in fields such as pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, food and beverage, environmental analysis, and many others. This software helps researchers to optimize their experiments, streamline their workflows, and ultimately increase the accuracy and efficiency of their analyses.

Chromatography Software Market Analysis 2023

Chromatography techniques have become increasingly popular in research and development across a variety of industries. This trend is expected to continue as demand for chromatography software continues to grow. The growth of the chromatography software market can be attributed to the increasing need for accurate and efficient analysis of complex data in fields such as pharmaceuticals and food safety. Additionally, the rise in food safety regulations has made it necessary for companies to implement advanced analytical techniques in order to ensure compliance with these regulations. The pharmaceutical industry is also driving the growth of the market.

Key Company Profiles Listed in this Report are:

The key players are Agilent Technologies, Inc., Bruker Corporation, Gilson Incorporated, DataApex, GE Healthcare, Shimadzu Corporation, Restek Corporation, KNAUER Wissenschaftliche Geräte GmbH, Scion Instruments, Waters Corporation, and other players.

Impact of Recession on Chromatography Software Market Growth

While the impact of a recession on the chromatography software market may vary depending on the specific circumstances, it is likely that the market will continue to experience growth over the long term, given the increasing need for data analysis tools and the growing importance of chromatography in a wide range of industries.

Chromatography Software Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2022 US$ 1018 Million Market Size by 2030 US$ 2043 Million CAGR CAGR of 9.1% From 2023 to 2030 Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Historical Data 2020-2021 Chromatography Software Market: Key Segmentation • By Device Type (Standalone, Integrated)

• By Deployment Mode (On-premise, Cloud-based)

• By Application (Pharmaceutical industry, Environmental testing, Forensic testing, Food & beverage industry)

• By End use (Testing facilities, Hospitals & clinics) Key Regional Coverage North America (USA, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (Japan, South Korea, China, India, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific), The Middle East & Africa (Israel, UAE, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Key Regional Developments

North America has emerged as a dominant player in the global chromatography software market, owing to its high adoption of technology in laboratory testing and policies supporting the deployment of advanced analytical techniques. This has led to the region's strong demand for chromatography software, which is expected to continue in the coming years. Factors contributing to the growth of the market in North America include the region's high level of digital literacy, the development of technologically advanced infrastructure, and the presence of major market players such as Cytiva and Bruker Corporation. The region has a well-established IT infrastructure, including high-speed internet connectivity and reliable data centers, providing a stable and secure environment for the deployment of chromatography software.

Key Takeaway from Chromatography Software Market Study

The on-premise segment of the market is expected to grow significantly in the coming years, offering businesses greater control, customization options, and security over their data management systems.

The standalone segment of the market is expected to witness significant growth in the coming years, offering businesses more flexibility, cost-effectiveness, and user-friendliness in their analytical operations.

Recent Developments Related to Chromatography Software Market

Biosero and Virscidian, two prominent companies in the field of drug discovery, have announced a collaboration to develop innovative solutions for medicinal chemistry applications. The collaboration will combine the strengths of both companies to deliver cutting-edge technology and services to pharmaceutical and biotech customers.

PerkinElmer, a leading provider of laboratory equipment and analytical solutions, has introduced its latest automated gas chromatography platform. This new platform is the next generation in gas chromatography technology and offers significant improvements over previous models.

