Delta Drone: Sale of Delta Drone Human Tech and its operating subsidiaries

Sale of Delta Drone Human Techand its operating subsidiaries

Dardilly, 16 May 2023 at 6 p.m.



In accordance with what was previously announced (see 2022 annual financial report and press release of April 17, 2023), Delta Drone announces the completion of the sale of 100% of the "private security" division, composed of Delta Drone Human Tech and its three operating subsidiaries acting under the ATM brand.



The "private security" division was sold to its founding Directors, in a very friendly context and with the desire to pursue common commercial developments, in line with the strategy of "dronification“ of the security sector initiated for several years.

In addition to the induced cash injection, the transaction will have significant consequences for Delta Drone's future profile, mainly:

Delta Drone Human Tech and its subsidiaries contributed approximately €12 million to the group's consolidated turnover.

The staff of the "private security" division employed approximately 400 people, primarily security guards.

From now on, Delta Drone's revenue will be mainly based on sales and associated services of professional solutions, namely ISS Spotter and Spotter Bot in the security sector, Countbot in the logistics sector (automatic warehouse inventory) as well as on the distribution activity of AEE systems in Europe and Africa.

At the end of June, Delta Drone will have a salaried workforce of 11 people. In addition, the company will benefit from its extensive network developed over the years, including several security companies in France and numerous contacts in Europe and throughout Africa.

Continuation of the asset disposal program

Several divestment transactions are currently under discussion concerning the minority stakes held by the Group, including one that could be concludedin the short term. A specific communication will of course be issued to the market, probably in the coming weeks, to inform in detail about these developments.





