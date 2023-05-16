ACM Research to Participate in the 20th Annual Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference

FREMONT, Calif., May 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ACM Research, Inc. (ACM) (Nasdaq: ACMR), a leading supplier of wafer processing solutions for semiconductor and advanced wafer-level packaging (WLP) applications, today announced its participation in the 20th Annual Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference, being held in Minneapolis on Wednesday, May 31, 2023.



Management will be available for one-on-one and small group meetings with institutional investors on Wednesday, May 31, 2023. For more information about the conference or to request a one-on-one meeting, please contact a Craig-Hallum sales representative.

The presentation material utilized by ACM during the institutional investor conference will be made accessible on the events page of ACM’s website at www.acmrcsh.com.

About ACM Research, Inc.

ACM develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor process equipment for single-wafer or batch wet cleaning, electroplating, stress-free polishing and thermal processes, which are critical to advanced semiconductor device manufacturing and wafer-level packaging. ACM is committed to delivering customized, high-performance, cost-effective process solutions that semiconductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to improve productivity and product yield. For more information, visit www.acmrcsh.com.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

In the United States :

The Blueshirt Group

Yujia Zhai

+1 (860) 214-0809

yujia@blueshirtgroup.com