Lucasys Adds Tax and Fixed Asset Depreciation to its Next Generation Suite of Products

ATLANTA, May 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lucasys, the leading provider of tax technology and services for rate-regulated companies and other asset-intensive businesses, announces the release of its depreciation software solution. Lucasys Depreciation is cloud-native software equipped with innovative logic to compute tax depreciation quickly and precisely. Companies which previously had to choose between expensive, antiquated software and feature-less, disjointed web applications can now adopt the solution that makes sense for them. By offering the best of both worlds, Lucasys Depreciation facilitates robust, enterprise-grade book-to-tax tracking and data management while providing the ease-of-use and simplicity of modern cloud software.



As we celebrate five years of delivering high quality and cost-effective solutions to our customers, we are proud to augment the Lucasys software suite with a best-in-class tax fixed asset solution. - Vadim Lantukh, Co-Founder and CEO

With specialized features tailored specifically for asset-intensive industries, customers leverage intuitive dashboards to process their depreciation data without the need for consultants to interpret and manage complex and outdated interfaces. Because Lucasys Depreciation is built using the latest cloud-platform technology, customers have access to their data from anywhere, allowing for greater flexibility and the peace of mind that comes with secure data-storage.

For years, the utility industry has been limited by complex and outdated solutions that were forged for a different generation of problems. This has made the tax depreciation process time-consuming, prone to errors, and frustrating for users. Designed for the modern tax department, Lucasys Depreciation is built from the ground up to enable faster and easier automation of critical business functions through intuitive and user-friendly interfaces and powerful data analysis features. Lucasys Depreciation also streamlines the integration process, allowing business users to easily add and configure data from other upstream or downstream utility software systems. This solution represents a major step forward in the industry and will help utilities operate more efficiently and effectively.

Whether companies are exploring new software or trying to get the most value out of existing software, Lucasys can provide solutions for the latest tax issues of the utility industry and asset-intensive businesses. To learn more about Lucasys Depreciation, visit https://www.lucasys.com/tax-depreciation-solutions, or to schedule a demo, visit https://www.lucasys.com/demo.

About Lucasys:

Lucasys delivers software to empower finance, accounting, and tax professionals in asset-intensive industries to optimize the financial performance of their fixed assets and proactively meet changing regulatory and compliance requirements. With a core focus on rate-regulated utilities, Lucasys provides the industry and domain expertise utilities require to meet their business objectives. To learn more about Lucasys, visit https://www.lucasys.com/ or follow us on LinkedIn.

Lucasys

Thomas Ferguson

1-844-582-2797

contact@lucasys.com

Release Date: 5.16.23