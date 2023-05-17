SIOS Technology Honored as Bronze Stevie® Award Winner in 2023 American Business Awards®

SAN MATEO, Calif., May 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SIOS Technology Corp., an industry leader in application high availability (HA) and disaster recovery (DR), today announced its Customer Success Department was named the winner of a Bronze Stevie® Award in the Customer Service Department of the Year category in The 21st Annual American Business Awards®.



The American Business Awards are the U.S.A.’s premier business awards program. All organizations operating in the U.S.A. are eligible to submit nominations – public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small. Nicknamed the Stevies for the Greek word meaning “crowned,” the awards will be presented to winners at a gala ceremony at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York on Tuesday, June 13. Tickets are now on sale.

SIOS Technology delivers failover clustering software that protects critical applications, databases, and ERPs such as SQL Server, SAP HANA, Oracle, and MaxDB from downtime and disasters. Downtime for these systems can have dire consequences, including: loss of end-user productivity, missed production deadlines, reduced customer satisfaction/loyalty; and increased IT cost.

“The Customer Success Team has made significant improvements in the customer experience, resulting in a 94% customer satisfaction rating and a smoother transition from pre-sales to post-sales, reducing the number of support tickets, and providing easier access to the technical expertise they need,” said Masahiro Arai, Chief Operating Officer, SIOS Technology. “I commend our Customer Success Team on this very deserving recognition.”

More than 3,700 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories, including Startup of the Year, Executive of the Year, Best New Product or Service of the Year, Marketing Campaign of the Year, Thought Leader of the Year, and App of the Year, among others. SIOS Customer Success Department was nominated in the Customer Service Department of the Year category.

More than 230 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year’s Stevie Award winners. Judges who evaluated SIOS’ Customer Service Team gave it many accolades, including:

“SIOS Technology cares about better overall customer satisfaction and a smoother transition from pre-sales to post-sales. Moreover, it is an innovative company that has identified a trend in good sales.”





“SIOS Technology's investment in a customer account information process reveals a commitment to customer service from the beginning of the sales cycle. Their investment in mixed media indicates they seek to meet clients where they are and asynchronously. Moreover, SIOS' investment in professional development ensures that customer service reps are knowledgeable and relevant.”





“A lot of bold changes made here all while achieving a 94% customer satisfaction rating.”



“It is very gratifying for us to be able to recognize the achievements of such a wide variety of organizations, teams, and individuals in the 21st ABAs, and we look forward to bringing them together in New York on June 13 to celebrate with them,” said Maggie Miller, president of the Stevie Awards.

Details about The American Business Awards and the list of 2023 Stevie winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com/ABA.

About SIOS Technology Corp.

SIOS Technology Corp. high availability and disaster recovery solutions ensure availability and eliminate data loss for critical Windows and Linux applications operating across physical, virtual, cloud, and hybrid cloud environments. SIOS clustering software is essential for any IT infrastructure with applications requiring a high degree of resiliency, ensuring uptime without sacrificing performance or data - protecting businesses from local failures and regional outages, planned and unplanned. Founded in 1999, SIOS Technology Corp. ( https://us.sios.com ) is headquartered in San Mateo, California, with offices worldwide.

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com .

