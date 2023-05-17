U.S. DOE Selects Heidelberg Materials’ New Cement Plant in Mitchell for Carbon Capture Demonstration Projects Program Funding

Irving, Texas, May 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heidelberg Materials North America is pleased to announce it has been selected for award negotiation to receive approximately $5 million in funding from the U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) Office of Clean Energy Demonstrations (OCED), Carbon Capture Demonstration Projects Program. The purpose is to study the integration of carbon capture, transport, and storage at the new state-of-the-art cement plant in Mitchell, Indiana.The funding will provide significant support to the work that has been started under prior awards from DOE and catalyze further efforts to successfully completing the Front-End Engineering and Design (FEED) work necessary to verify the project’s technical feasibility.

The application was submitted in 2022 prior to the company’s rebranding from Lehigh Hanson to Heidelberg Materials earlier this year. Heidelberg Materials will contribute about $5M in funding for a project total of $10M. The funding was part of a DOE initiative that generated nearly $189 million in funding to support the development of community-informed integrated carbon capture, transport, and storage projects across the US.

The new Mitchell cement plant will more than triple its current capacity and incorporates features to minimize energy consumption and enable the use of alternative fuels and raw materials to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. The proposed project will further assess the technical feasibility to capture, treat and prepare for storage or use approximately 2 million tons of CO2 each year.

“We are pleased for this additional federal funding to help move our Mitchell carbon capture project forward,” said Chris Ward, President and CEO of Heidelberg Materials North America.

“Heidelberg Materials recognizes the significant role that CCUS will play in achieving its goal of Net Zero carbon, and we are very excited to take the next steps in exploring this technology at our new cement plant in Mitchell,” continued Ward.

Heidelberg Materials is committed to leading the sector in developing viable carbon capture projects, which are essential to achieving the company’s ambitious sustainability goals. The new cement plant in Mitchell produced its first clinker in the second quarter of 2023.

About Heidelberg Materials North America

