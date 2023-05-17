CAI Neurodiverse Solutions and Drexel University Create Job Opportunities for Philadelphia-area Neurodivergent Graduates

ALLENTOWN, Pa., May 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CAI, a global technology services firm, and Drexel University’s Center for Autism and Neurodiversity (CAN), a student-centered program that provides support for neurodivergent Drexel students, today announced that they signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU). The MOU signifies an agreement between CAI’s end-to-end neurodiversity employment program, CAI Neurodiverse Solutions, and CAN to take deliberate steps to support neurodivergent students with employment opportunities, and CAI employees with professional development opportunities.



Drexel University has over 22,000 students enrolled every year1, and since 2017, they have seen a 300% increase in neurodiverse participation with CAN. As one of the first programs in higher education for students with autism spectrum disorder, CAN provides support in academics and social integration to promote independent living. This student population will be further supported and prepared to enter the workforce due to the partnership with CAI Neurodiverse Solutions. This alliance will provide work experience and employment opportunities to graduates, generate empirical performance data, reach individuals in high school and establish a network of industry leaders to create curriculums and programs.

“The impact we generate with our neurodiversity employment program transcends the classroom and the office,” said Anthony Pacilio, vice president of Neurodiverse Solutions at CAI. “Through our partnership, we will help future neurodivergent Drexel students and alumni find long-term and meaningful employment that transforms lives.”

“Our partnership with CAI is invaluable to our students,” said Amy Edwards, director, Center for Autism and Neurodiversity at Drexel University. “Together, we will coach neurodivergent individuals to self-advocate in the workplace while educating organizations’ leaders on the value they receive. We are looking forward to what’s on the horizon from our collective efforts.”

To learn more about CAI Neurodiverse Solutions, visit www.cai.io/neurodiverse-solutions

To learn more about Drexel University’s Center for Autism and Neurodiversity, visit www.drexel.edu/CAN

About CAI

CAI is a global technology services firm with over 8,500 associates worldwide and a yearly revenue of $1 billion+. We have over 40 years of excellence in uniting talent and technology to power the possible for our clients, colleagues, and communities. As a privately held company, we have the freedom and focus to do what is right—whatever it takes. Our tailor-made solutions create lasting results across the public and commercial sectors, and we are trailblazers in bringing neurodiversity to the enterprise.

Learn how CAI powers the possible at www.cai.io

About Drexel University’s The Center for Autism and Neurodiversity

The Center for Autism and Neurodiversity (CAN) — formerly known as DASP — is a fee-based, student-centered program for current neurodivergent Drexel students with the goal of promoting academic and social competency, self-advocacy, interpersonal skills, independent living, and social integration. Our goal is to ensure that CAN participants take advantage of University life, develop the academic and social skills needed to pursue career opportunities, and lead a full and enriched life.

Contact

Derek Herman

Executive Director of Communications

CAI

derek.herman@cai.io

References: