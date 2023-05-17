Qualifacts Names New Chief Revenue Officer

NASHVILLE, Tenn., May 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Qualifacts, a leading provider of electronic health record (EHR) platforms for behavioral health, rehabilitative, and human services organizations, recently announced that Mike Bursich has joined the company as the new Chief Revenue Officer.

“We are thrilled to welcome Mike to the Qualifacts team as our new CRO,” said Scott Phillips, Qualifacts CEO. “We are innovating and growing rapidly, and we needed a leader with extensive healthcare sales and revenue experience. Mike not only has that expertise, but he also has the strategic vision and drive to take our organization to the next level.”

As Chief Revenue Officer, Bursich is the driving force behind the overall revenue growth and Go-To-Market strategy for Qualifacts. Having over two decades of experience in healthcare and SaaS-based organizations, he has proven his capability in effectively managing revenue teams that thrive in diverse markets. Prior to this role, Bursich was Senior Vice President of Sales at Net Health, leading the Wound Care and Rehab Therapy sectors. During his tenure, he also demonstrated success in guiding Employee Health, Occupational Medicine, Clinical Trials, and Data Analytics through nine acquisitions.

“I am excited to join Qualifacts and the highly successful executive leadership team. After spending the last two decades in the healthcare SaaS space, I have seen the growth and evolution of technology accelerate like never before. Not only is Behavioral Health one of the fastest-growing industries, but after seeing what the world has gone through over the last three years, the demand has never been higher. As one of the largest EHR companies in the country, Qualifacts is empowering caregivers to focus on improving the lives of the people they serve, and I am grateful to be an integral part of it,” said Mike Bursich.

