THOR EQUITIES GROUP WELCOMES MIDTOWN BOBA TO WYNWOOD WALK IN MIAMI

Miami, FL, May 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thor Equities Group, a global leader in urban real estate development, leasing and management, announced it has signed a long-term 15-year lease with Midtown Boba, a handcrafted artisanal bubble tea company, at Wynwood Walk in Miami.

Midtown Boba, which serves milk teas, fresh fruit teas, and blended drinks, has selected Wynwood Walk for their first location in Miami. The business is based in Tampa, Florida where they have one location. The bubble tea shop, which also sells a variety of snacks, is set to occupy 630 SF in between the fashion-forward lifestyle brand Yoyoso and Collectors Club, a new concept from Wooter Apparel and Automated Grading System (AGS) that is set to also open on the lively NW 2nd Avenue.

“We are thrilled that Midtown Boba has selected our Wynwood Walk development for their Miami debut. Their handcrafted artisanal bubble teas will be refreshing for people to enjoy while exploring the popular area. This is the perfect first Miami location for their business,” said Chairman of Thor Equities Group, Joe Sitt.

Thor’s portfolio in Miami includes 70 NE 39th Street which was recently recapitalized at a $45M valuation, 250 NE 24th Street and a development site at 2722 NW 2nd Avenue in Wynwood. Last August, Thor broke into Florida’s industrial market with the acquisition of a 13-asset portfolio in Tampa, adding to the firm’s robust industrial portfolio of properties in key markets in California, Georgia, Texas, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Illinois. Earlier last summer, Thor launched its latest venture, Thor Digital, a division specializing in the acquisition and development of data centers across Europe with an equity commitment of up to US $3 billion and a goal of US $9 billion in acquisitions value.

