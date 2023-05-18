GTreasury Secures Investment from Hg to Accelerate Growth as a Global Treasury Management Software Platform

CHICAGO, May 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GTreasury, a treasury, payments, and risk management software provider, today announces that it has secured a majority investment from Hg, a leading investor in global software and services companies. As part of the transaction, the GTreasury management team and former majority owner, Mainsail Partners, will continue as investors in the business.

Based in Chicago, Illinois, GTreasury is a global leader in treasury management systems (TMS) for organizations worldwide. GTreasury’s SaaS solutions assist treasury departments to effectively manage liquidity needs, payment execution, bank relationships, FX hedging, and auditing and compliance requirements. GTreasury provides these practitioners with real-time insight and access into their global liquidity needs, serving over 700 customers across 30 industries in over 160 countries.

Renaat Ver Eecke, CEO of GTreasury, said: “This is a great moment for the team at GTreasury as it will support further product development and geographic expansion, helping us to continue innovating and bringing new products and features to an ever-growing customer base. Hg’s global software specialization and deep knowledge in this area will help accelerate this strategy significantly.”

Hg’s investment and support will enable GTreasury to continue its rapid growth as a highly strategic platform in the TMS segment, with scope to drive further operational improvements, invest in more product development, and continue its global expansion plans—including Asia Pacific regions and in Europe, where Hg has a deep network and 30-year heritage. Hg has invested around $9 billion in the wider tax and accounting software segment across Europe and North America over the last 19 years, with an increasing focus on software serving the ‘Office of the CFO’.

Ben Meyer, Partner at Hg, said: “Renaat leads an impressive team in a high-quality business, providing a leading solution in what is a fast-growing segment. We are excited to partner with Renaat and his team, and to work together with Mainsail, to support them in further scaling GTreasury as a TMS industry champion.”

Louis Kinsella, Director at Hg, said: “TMS software is becoming an increasingly critical segment within the office of the CFO, with companies continuing to focus on their cash and liquidity visibility and needs. This is a really long-term trend, and we’re delighted to be backing a great business and team which is at the forefront of this sector.”

“Partnering with Renaat and the rest of the GTreasury team over the past five years to build a leading treasury management platform has been very rewarding,” said Vinay Kashyap, Partner at Mainsail Partners. “We believe the company is well positioned and are excited to continue our partnership along with management and the team at Hg.”

Terms of the transaction are not disclosed. Hg was advised by William Blair & Company, Skadden & Arps, Slate Meagher & Flom LLP, EY and McKinsey. GTreasury and Mainsail were advised by Guggenheim Securities and Wilson Sonsini.

About GTreasury

GTreasury believes there is opportunity in complexity. We connect treasury and finance teams with industry-leading experts, technology solutions and untapped possibility. By simplifying complexity, teams can unleash their organization’s potential to gain strategic advantages and grow. GTreasury helps organizations reach that potential by connecting treasury and digital finance operations through a world-class SaaS treasury and risk management platform and integrated ecosystem where cash, debt, investments, and exposures are seamlessly managed within the office of the CFO. GTreasury delivers intelligent insights, while connecting financial value chains and extending workflows to third-party systems, exchanges, portals, and services. Headquartered in Chicago, with locations serving EMEA (London) and APAC (Sydney and Manila), GTreasury’s global community includes more than 700 customers and 30+ industries reaching 160+ countries worldwide. Visit GTreasury.com.

About Hg

We support the building of sector-leading enterprises that supply businesses with critical software applications or workflow services, delivering a more automated workplace for their customers.

This industry is characterised by digitisation trends that are in early stages of adoption and are set to transform the workplace for professionals over decades to come. Our support combines deep end-market knowledge with world class operational resources, together providing compelling support to entrepreneurial leaders looking to scale their business – businesses that are well invested, enduring and serve their customers well.

With a vast European network and strong presence across North America, our 400 employees and $65bn in funds under management support a portfolio of more than 45 businesses, worth over $120 billion aggregate enterprise value, with over 100,000 employees, consistently growing revenues at more than 20% annually. If you’d like to see more, check us out at www.hgcapital.com.

About Mainsail Partners

Mainsail Partners is a growth equity firm that partners with founders of bootstrapped software companies to help them realize their potential. For 20 years, Mainsail has been helping management teams navigate the challenges and opportunities that come with rapidly scaling a software company. The firm includes women and men who are former software company operators who have seen these challenges first-hand. Mainsail offers assistance across a variety of functional areas including talent, finance, customer success, sales and marketing, product management, and R&D. With offices in Austin and San Francisco, the firm has raised over $2.2 billion in committed capital and invested in more than seventy companies. For more information, visit www.mainsailpartners.com or follow the firm on LinkedIn.



