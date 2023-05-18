Science 37 Wins 2023 MedTech Breakthrough Award for "Best Overall Clinical Trial Platform"

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., May 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Science 37 Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNCE), the clinical research industry-leading Metasite™, has been named the winner of the prestigious "Best Overall Clinical Trial Platform" award in the 7th annual MedTech Breakthrough Awards program. Science 37 was chosen by MedTech Breakthrough, an autonomous market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies, and products in the global health and medical technology market, in recognition of the Metasite and its transformation of clinical research.



Built on a proprietary unified platform, the Science 37 Metasite, transforms clinical research by enabling patients to participate in trials from the comfort of their homes. The Science 37 unified platform delivers trial orchestration and data capture in a single, end-to-end platform that guides the workflow for patients and study staff, and electronically captures study data. The platform enables eConsent, ePRO, telemedicine, scheduling, and wearable/ device integration to deliver clinical trials directly to patients, wherever they are. The result is consistent user journeys, greater compliance, and high-quality data.

“Virtual clinical trials are transforming research by putting patient needs first,” said Troy Bryenton, Chief Technology Officer of Science 37. “The Metasite improves the participant experience by delivering accessible and flexible research options and provides data from a more diverse and real-world sample. Our unified platform makes this possible by delivering the infrastructure that orchestrates the user journey and enables data collection from anywhere.”

The mission of the MedTech Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize innovation, hard work, and success in a range of health and medical technology categories, including Telehealth, Clinical Administration, Patient Engagement, Electronic Health Records (EHR), Virtual Care, Medical Devices, Medical Data, and more. This year’s program attracted more than 4,000 nominations from over 17 different countries throughout the world.

James Johnson, managing director of MedTech Breakthrough, said, “Science 37 is helping to transform clinical research by meeting patients wherever they are, through a decentralized clinical trial model. By offering a complete virtual site solution, Science 37 helps eliminate geographic restrictions, providing convenience with a patient-focused, end-to-end clinical trial experience. Congratulations on being the ‘Best Overall Clinical Trial Platform’.”

Science 37’s unified platform allows for easy-to-follow and standardized processes that deliver greater consistency, compliance, and data accuracy, ensuring reliability for regulators according to GCP standards. From enrollment through to study completion, the patient follows intuitive, app-based processes using their everyday mobile devices or provisioned devices. All data is captured directly into the Science 37 unified platform from all trial stakeholders, including the mobile nurse, who records procedure results as they are performed at the participant’s home. Every step of the patient journey with the Metasite is a high-touch experience that drives study conduct excellence.

About Science 37

Science 37 Holdings, Inc.’s (Nasdaq: SNCE) mission is to accelerate clinical research by enabling universal trial access for patients. Through our Metasite™ we reach an expanded population beyond the traditional site, delivering on our goal of clinical research that works for everyone—with greater patient diversity. Patients gain the flexibility to participate from the comfort of their own homes, at their local community provider, or at a traditional site when needed. Our Metasite is powered by a proprietary technology platform with in-house medical and operational experts that drive uniform study orchestration, enabling greater compliance and high-quality data. To learn more, visit www.science37.com , or email science37@science37.com .

About MedTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the MedTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence and innovation in medical & health technology companies, products, services and people. The MedTech Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough healthcare and medical companies and products in categories that include Patient Experience & Engagement, Health & Fitness, Medical Devices, Clinical Administration, Connected Healthcare, Medical Data, Healthcare Cybersecurity and more. For more information visit MedTechBreakthrough.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including statements regarding the products offered by Science 37 and the markets in which it operates, and Science 37’s anticipated growth and profitability. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words “believe,” “can,” “could”, “seek”, “project,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “intend,” “strategy,” “future,” “opportunity,” “plan,” “may,” “might”, “should,” “will,” “would,” “will be,” “will continue,” “will likely result” and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, including but not limited to: (i) the ability to maintain the listing of Science 37’s securities on The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC, (ii) volatility in the price of Science 37’s securities due to a variety of factors, including changes in the competitive and highly regulated industries in which Science 37 operates, variations in performance across competitors, changes in laws and regulations affecting Science 37’s business, changes in its capital structure, and general economic and financial market conditions, including fluctuations in currency exchange rates, economic instability, and inflationary conditions (iii) the ability to implement business plans, forecasts, and other expectations, and to identify and realize additional opportunities, (iv) the risk that Science 37 may never achieve or sustain profitability, (v) the risk that Science 37 will need to raise additional capital to execute its business plan, which may not be available on acceptable terms or at all, (vi) failure to realize anticipated cost savings, and (vii) risks related to general economic and financial market conditions. The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties described in the “Risk Factors” section of Science 37’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on March 6, 2023 and in the other documents filed by Science 37 from time to time with the SEC. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and Science 37 assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law. Science 37 does not give any assurance that Science 37 will achieve its expectations.

MEDIA INQUIRIES:

Grazia Mohren

Science 37

PR@science37.com

INVESTOR RELATIONS:

Steve Halper

LifeSci Advisors

Investors@science37.com



