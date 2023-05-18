OptimizeRx’s Karina Castagna Named One of the 2023 PM360 ELITE 100

ROCHESTER, Mich., May 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OptimizeRx Corp. (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: OPRX), a leading provider of point-of-care technology solutions helping patients start and stay on therapy today announced that Karina Castagna, Senior Vice President of Access and Adherence, has been named one of the 2023 PM360 ELITE 100 in the Digital Crusader category. The PM360 ELITE (Exceptional • Leaders • Innovators • Transformers • Entrepreneurs) represents the most influential people in the healthcare industry today.



Advancing digital access at point-of-care is Karina Castagna’s key focus and her efforts in this area help provide greater access to life-saving medications for patients. She partners with pharma and their patient support Hub partners to digitize processes at the point of care to bring more awareness to access pathways and make therapies easier for doctors to prescribe and patients to access. Karina believes every life sciences company must have digital as a key pillar in its marketing and access strategy for point-of-care and point-of-prescribe to better serve both patients and providers.

Karina views her role from a patient-centric perspective. Digital platforms allow her and her team to solve providers' challenges in helping patients access much-needed life-altering specialty medications. She helps industry utilize technology that connects the ecosystem from the manufacturer, pharmacy, Hub, and payer to bring therapies to patients.

Steve Silvestro, Chief Commercial Officer at OptimizeRx commented, “We are delighted that Karina has been recognized with this award. She is dedicated to creating new digital pathways for pharma that allow providers to overcome prescribing hurdles and remove barriers for patients to start and stay on medication. Her patient-focused work in the Access and Adherence space continues to drive industry innovation and demonstrates the thought leadership and tireless effort that is inherent in a Digital Crusader.”

The PM360 ELITE Awards were established in 2015 to recognize individuals and teams who have made a significant impact on the life sciences and healthcare industries throughout their careers. More than 500 submissions were received, and nominees were evaluated and selected by the PM360 editorial staff based on their accomplishments; testimonials from their bosses, clients, and colleagues; and supporting evidence that reflects the impact of their efforts. A total of 100 winners were selected across 19 categories, including Creative Directors, Data Miners, Digital Crusaders, Disrupters, Entrepreneurs, Environmental Champions, Launch Experts, Leaders of the Future, Marketing Teams, Master Educators, Mentors, Patient Advocates, Philanthropic Heroes, PR Gurus, Sales MVPs, Strategists, Talent Acquisition Leaders, Tech-know Geeks, and Transformational Leaders.

“The life sciences and healthcare at large are constantly evolving industries that are always in search of better ways to care for and communicate with patients, and that change isn’t possible without people like this year’s ELITE 100,” says Anna Stashower, CEO and Publisher of PM360. “These individuals and teams are reshaping how things are done to make necessary improvements such as more convenient clinical trials for patients, shorter time to diagnosis for rare disease patients, the elimination of systemic barriers in media targeting, better care for glaucoma patients, greater attention paid to caregivers, expanding communication channels into dating apps, and much more. The impact of their work cannot be understated, and we are honored to recognize their contributions to our industry.”

The winners were profiled in PM360’s May 2023 issue. Read Karina’s story here.

About OptimizeRx

OptimizeRx provides best-in-class health technology that enables care-focused engagement between life sciences organizations, healthcare providers, and patients at critical junctures throughout the patient care journey. Connecting over 60% of U.S. healthcare providers and millions of their patients through an intelligent technology platform embedded within a proprietary digital point-of-care network, OptimizeRx helps patients start and stay on their medications.

About PM360

PM360 is the premier, must-read magazine for marketing decision makers in the pharmaceutical, biotech, diagnostics, and medical device industries. Published monthly, PM360 is the only journal that focuses on delivering the full spectrum of practical information necessary for product managers and pharmaceutical marketing professionals to succeed in the complex and highly regulated healthcare environment.

For more information, follow the Company on Twitter, LinkedIn or visit www.optimizerx.com.

Important Cautions Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “anticipates”, “believes”, “estimates”, “expects”, “forecasts”, “intends”, “plans”, “projects”, “targets”, “designed”, “could”, “may”, “should”, “will” or other similar words and expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. All statements that reflect the Company’s expectations, assumptions, projections, beliefs, or opinions about the future, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements relating to the Company’s growth, business plans, and future performance. These forward-looking statements are based on the Company’s current expectations and assumptions regarding the Company’s business, the economy, and other future conditions. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified. Future events and actual results could differ materially from those set forth in, contemplated by, or underlying the forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties to which forward-looking statements are subject include, but are not limited to, the effect of government regulation, competition, and other risks summarized in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022, its subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and its other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

OptimizeRx Contact

Andy D’Silva, SVP Corporate Finance

adsilva@optimizerx.com

Media Relations Contact

Kimberley Sirk, Media Relations Manager

ksirk@optimizerx.com

Investor Relations Contact

Ashley Robinson

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

arr@lifesciadvisors.com