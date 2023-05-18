Access Recognized by Boston Business Journal in 2023 List of Largest Private Companies in Massachusetts

WOBURN, Mass., May 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Access, the world’s largest privately-held integrated information management services provider, announced today that it has been named in the 2023 Boston Business Journal’s (BBJ) Largest Private Companies in Massachusetts List, a ranking based on total 2022 revenues of Massachusetts companies.



Each year, the Boston Business Journal compiles a list of the largest private companies in Massachusetts, which does not include nonprofits, including colleges/universities and hospitals.

“Access continues to thrive in the Bay State where we’re headquartered, as well as across our other locations worldwide,” said Ken Davis, CEO at Access. “We have built a strong records and information management company that focuses on exceeding the expectations of our clients. This purposeful approach, coupled with our world-class talent and innovative solutions, will help us continue to grow and prosper. We are excited about the opportunities ahead.”

To view the entire Boston Business Journal list, click here.

About Access:

Access is the largest privately-held records and information management services provider worldwide, with operations across the United States, Canada, Central America and South America. Access provides transformative services, expertise and technologies to make organizations more efficient and more compliant. Access helps companies manage and activate their critical business information through offsite storage and information governance services, scanning and digital transformation solutions, document management software and secure destruction services. Access has been named 12 times to the Inc. 5000, the ranking of fastest-growing private companies in the U.S. For more information on Access, please visit AccessCorp.com .

About Boston Business Journal:

The Boston Business Journal is the region's premier business media organization, one of 44 markets owned by American City Business Journals.

For more information, contact:

Melissa Kolodziej/Access

781-710-0763

melissa.kolodziej@accesscorp.com