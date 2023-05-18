Riviera Partners Appoints Megan Martin as VP of Marketing, and Jeff Crowell and Kara Landon as Senior Directors of Partnerships and Business Development

San Francisco, CA, May 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Riviera Partners , the leading global search firm specializing in executive leadership placements in technology, product, and design talent, has appointed Megan Martin as Vice President of Marketing, and Jeff Crowell and Kara Landon as Senior Directors of Partnerships and Business Development. Martin will oversee Riviera’s global marketing strategy and implementation of marketing programs. Crowell and Landon will be responsible for expanding channel partnerships with private equity and venture capital clients, helping to accelerate talent-driven growth and portfolio value creation.

Riviera is a partner at all private and public company growth stages and has completed thousands of searches globally, partnering with world-class venture capital and private equity firms to provide top technology and product leadership to their portfolio companies across all major technology hubs and brands.

VP of Marketing to scale Riviera’s global brand

Megan Martin joins Riviera as Vice President of Marketing, tasked with establishing a top-tier marketing organization and expanding the global brand presence of the company. Martin brings more than two decades of experience, joining Riviera from Accenture, where she supported the growth of Accenture’s Credit Services business across consulting, operations, and technology, and most recently served as the Executive Vice President of Marketing at Mortgage Cadence, an Accenture company specializing in mortgage technology solutions.

In 2022, Martin was recognized as one of the housing economy's most creative and influential marketing minds. The list featured leaders who have used their creativity, agility, and leadership skills to continuously grow and strengthen their brands. With her extensive background in building and executing successful marketing strategies, Martin is well-positioned to drive growth for Riviera.

"Megan is an accomplished marketing executive with a track record of driving revenue growth and market share. Her leadership, innovation, and strategic prowess will help continue to grow our business and build our brand awareness globally,” said Will Hunsinger, CEO at Riviera Partners .

Riviera’s expanded partnership team will accelerate talent-driven growth and portfolio value creation for PE and VC clientele

Jeff Crowell has more than 15 years of business development and sales experience across B2B tech-enabled market research and consulting services. Prior to joining Riviera, he spent over five years at GLG, the world’s largest insight network. Here he helped build and lead the firm’s new business effort in the Bay Area and West Coast before transitioning back to the East Coast, where he scaled the delivery of GLG’s commercial due diligence and value creation solutions to hundreds of private equity, growth equity, and venture capital firms, as well as family offices and hedge funds.

Before GLG, Crowell worked at Forrester, leading West Coast private equity and venture capital business development. At Forrester, he also partnered with B2B and B2C marketing, customer experience, product design, and technology executive teams at Global 1000, emerging and high-growth technology companies.

Kara Landon has 10 years of experience in financial services working with private equity sponsors and venture capital firms. She most recently worked as Senior Vice President, Client Services for Performance Improvement Partners. In this leading lower-middle market technology consulting company, she helped deliver diligence solutions and technology transformation projects to PE firms and their portfolio companies.

Before that, she served as Efficio’s Business Development Director for North America, helping scale their presence in the region, and prior to that as GLG’s Vice President of New Business, Private Equity. In these roles, she provided structure and leadership to nascent or high-growth teams as they embarked on a path of sales excellence while continuing to deepen her client relationships across the private equity market.

“Jeff and Kara are proven relationship-builders across VC and private equity ecosystems,” said Jack Gage, Riviera’s VP of Partnerships and Business Development . “They bring the consultative, long-term orientation that investors have come to expect from Riviera and will expand our dedicated coverage of talent-driven value creation needs within their portfolios.”

About Riviera Partners

Riviera Partners is a global driver of innovation for today’s most influential companies – expertly placing executive talent in the crucial areas of technology, product management, and design. Riviera combines over two decades of recruiting expertise with a proprietary platform that uses machine learning to score and predict the best candidate for a company's specific needs, driving successful outcomes. As a result, the company has become the go-to talent partner for leading private equity investors, venture capitalists, public companies, and technology innovators. Learn more about Riviera Partners at www.rivierapartners.com , and follow us on LinkedIn .

###