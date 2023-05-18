Industrial Dust Collector Market to Hit USD 12.11 Billion by 2030 Driven by Increasing Number of Industrial Manufacturing and Economic Activities Globally | Research by SNS Insider

Pune, May 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- “The Industrial Dust Collector Market was assessed to be worth USD 8.32 billion in 2022 and is projected to expand to USD 12.11 billion by 2030, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.81% during the forecast period spanning from 2023 to 2030, as reported by SNS Insider.”

Market Overview

Industrial dust collectors are devices that are used to extract and filter airborne particulate matter from industrial processes. These systems are an essential part of many industrial applications, such as manufacturing, mining, woodworking, and chemical processing, where dust, fumes, and other hazardous pollutants are produced.

Market Analysis

The industrial dust collector market is projected to witness significant growth in the coming years due to various factors. One of the key drivers of the market is the increasing emphasis on environmental compliance by governments worldwide. Stringent regulations are being implemented to reduce the emission of harmful pollutants into the atmosphere. Industrial dust collectors are an effective solution to this problem as they help in capturing and removing dust and other particulate matter from industrial air streams. In addition, there is a growing demand for high hygiene standards in the food industry. This is leading to the adoption of dust collectors in food processing facilities to maintain a clean and healthy environment.

Key Company Profiles Listed in this Report are:

The major key players in the market are Kelin Environmental Protection Technology Co., Ltd., Nederman Holding AB, Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd., FLSmidth, Hamon, Camfil AB, Thermax Limited, KC Cottrell, Donaldson Company, Inc., Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. & Others.

Impact of Recession on Industrial Dust Collector Industry Growth

During a recession, companies may be forced to cut costs and reduce spending on equipment and machinery, including industrial dust collectors. As a result, demand for these products can decline, leading to lower sales and revenue for manufacturers. However, despite these challenges, there are also opportunities for companies in the industrial dust collector market during a recession. For example, companies may be more likely to invest in dust collection equipment as they look for ways to improve efficiency and reduce costs.

Industrial Dust Collector Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2022 US$ 8.32 Billion Market Size by 2030 US$ 12.11 Billion CAGR CAGR of 4.81% From 2023 to 2030 Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Historical Data 2020-2021 Industrial Dust Collector Market: Key Segmentation • By Type (Baghouse Dust Collector, Woven, Non-woven, Cartridge Dust Collector, Wet Scrubbers, Inertial Separators, Electrostatic Precipitator (ESP), Others)

• By Mobility (Portable and fixed)

• By End-use (Food & Beverage, Pharmaceutical, Energy & Power, Steel, Cement, Mining, Others) Key Regional Coverage North America (USA, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (Japan, South Korea, China, India, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific), The Middle East & Africa (Israel, UAE, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Key Regional Developments

Governments across developing economies are increasingly investing in infrastructure projects to improve the living standards of their citizens and boost economic growth. As a result, the demand for steel and cement is also increasing, which is expected to drive the growth of the industrial dust collector market in the Asia Pacific region. Industrial dust collectors are essential equipment for industries that generate significant amounts of dust, such as cement and steel manufacturing. They help to maintain clean and safe working environments, reduce the risk of health hazards, and ensure compliance with environmental regulations.

Key Takeaway from Industrial Dust Collector Market Study

The baghouse dust collector segment is set to dominate the market in the coming years due to its cost-effectiveness, reliability, and versatility. The increasing demand for baghouse dust collectors is driven by the growth of various industries and the need for compliance with environmental regulations.

The market is poised for growth, with the food and beverage segment expected to be the dominant industry. As production facilities in this sector continue to expand, the demand for dust collectors is expected to rise to promote safe and clean work environments, reduce product contamination, and ensure compliance with health and safety regulations.

Recent Developments Related to Industrial Dust Collector Market

Donaldson , a leading provider of filtration solutions, has recently launched a new service to help industrial companies maintain their filtration equipment. The Managed Filtration Services (MFS) offering provides companies with the resources and expertise needed to optimize their filtration systems and ensure reliable operation.

, a leading provider of filtration solutions, has recently launched a new service to help industrial companies maintain their filtration equipment. The Managed Filtration Services (MFS) offering provides companies with the resources and expertise needed to optimize their filtration systems and ensure reliable operation. Tri-Mer Corporation, a leading provider of air pollution control systems, has recently introduced a state-of-the-art dust collector that is set to revolutionize the industry. The new collector, named the Tri-FlowTM, is designed to capture and remove ultra-fine particles that are typically difficult to collect with traditional dust collectors.

