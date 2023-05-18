Ultimus Assists in Launch of Nomura’s Inaugural Credit Interval Fund

CINCINNATI, May 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ultimus Fund Solutions® (Ultimus®), a leading independent provider of full-service technology-enhanced fund administration, accounting, and investor solutions, announced today its collaboration with Nomura Private Capital in the launch of the firm’s first interval fund.



Globally Nomura services the needs of individuals, institutions, corporates and governments through its three business divisions: Retail, Investment Management, and Wholesale (Global Markets and Investment Banking). Nomura’s Investment Management division is expanding into intermediary distribution with a particular focus on RIAs, Banks, Trusts and family offices with the launch of the Nomura Alternative Income Fund (NAIFX). NAIFX is an interval fund that will provide clients with diversified exposure to private and public credit sectors for accredited investors and will aid the firm in reaching its goal to expand into private markets. Nomura took a deliberate approach in developing their first interval fund where Ultimus assisted through conception stages as they were reviewing the market. The two firms worked diligently through the product development process and Ultimus remained a strong partner throughout the launch.

Robert Stark, Chief Executive Officer of Nomura Private Capital, said, “We are excited and proud to announce the launch of Nomura Private Capital’s first interval fund. Launching our first product is an important milestone for the firm, and we needed to work with the right partner to bring this fund to life. In order for the fund to be successful, we wanted to understand the marketplace which we were entering. Ultimus has no shortage of experience and we were confident that they would help us navigate through the building and launching process.”

Matthew Nelson, Chief Operating Officer of Nomura Private Capital, emphasized how Ultimus’ project management approach was key to a seamless launch. “The execution was thorough and their project management skills were efficient. They were able to work with us through the intricacies of the launch, and made us feel comfortable jumping into a space that is relatively complex.”

Gary Tenkman , Ultimus’ CEO, is pleased to continue diversifying firm clients. “We are thrilled to partner with a firm like Nomura as they expand their business into the alternative investment space. This has been a key area of growth for us as a firm, and we are excited to partner with an organization of such caliber. This successful fund launch is the first chapter in Nomura Private Capital’s entry into the space, and we are delighted to be a part of their story.”

Nick Darsch, Managing Director, adds, “We continue to see strong growth trends in the marketplace and our team is extremely adept at packaging alternative strategies in interval and tender offer funds, and helping firms like Nomura navigate product development and the entire launch process.” Nick is participating in a panel covering the Democratization of Alternatives at the upcoming Investment Company Institute Leadership Summit.

About Ultimus

Ultimus Fund Solutions (Ultimus) is a leading provider of full-service tech-enhanced fund administration, accounting, middle office, and investor solutions to support the launching and servicing of registered funds, private funds, and public plans. The company also offers customized structures designed for the unique needs of pensions, endowments, foundations, and other large institutions. Ultimus’ deep commitment to excellence is achieved through investments in best-in-class technology, compliance programs, organization-wide cyber security efforts, and hiring seasoned professionals.

Headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio with offices in other major cities such as Chicago, Denver, New York, and Boston, Ultimus employs more than 925 seasoned accountants, attorneys, paralegals, application developers, fund administrators, compliance specialists, and many others with years of experience in the financial services industry. Servicing over 1,800 total traditional and alternative funds, Ultimus helps investment managers and fund families flourish in today’s increasingly sophisticated and dynamic investment landscape. For more information, visit www.ultimusfundsolutions.com .

The Fund’s investment program is speculative and entails substantial risks. There can be no assurance that the Fund’s investment objectives will be achieved or that its investment program will be successful. Investors should consider the Fund as a supplement to an overall investment program and should invest only if they are willing to undertake the risks involved. Investors could lose some or all of their investment.

The shares are not listed on any stock exchange, and we do not expect a secondary market in the Shares to develop.

You should generally not expect to be able to sell your Shares (other than through the limited repurchase process), regardless of how we perform.

Although we are required to and have implemented a Share repurchase program, only a limited number of Shares will be eligible for repurchase by us.

You should consider that you may not have access to the money you invest for an indefinite period of time.

An investment in the Shares is not suitable for you if you have foreseeable need to access the money you invest.

Because you will be unable to sell your Shares or have them repurchased immediately, you will find it difficult to reduce your exposure on a timely basis during a market downturn.

The Fund has no operating history and the Shares have no history of public trading.

An investment in the Fund involves risk. The Fund may use leverage its investments by borrowing. The use of leverage increases both risk of loss and profit potential. Alternative investments provide limited liquidity and include, among other things, the risks inherent in investing in securities, futures, commodities and derivatives, using leverage and engaging in short sales. The Fund’s investment performance depends, at least in part, on how its assets are allocated and reallocated among asset classes and strategies. Such allocation could result in the Fund holding asset classes or investments that perform poorly or underperform.

Investors should consider the Fund’s investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses before investing. This information is included in the Fund Prospectus and can be accessed by calling 833-836-0206. Read the prospectus carefully before you invest.

