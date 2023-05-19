Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement
Period from 11 May 2023 to 17 May 2023
Share Buyback Program
On 10 May 2023, Bekaert announced the start of the sixth tranche of its buyback program, for a total maximum consideration of up to € 30 million (the Sixth Tranche). All shares bought as part of the Program will be cancelled. The purpose of the Program is to reduce the issued share capital of the company.
Bekaert announces today that during the period from 11 May 2023 to 17 May 2023, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 69 282 shares.
The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the fourth tranche of the Program during the period from 11 May 2023 to 17 May 2023:
|Repurchase of shares
|Date
|Market
|Number of Shares
|Average Price paid (€)
|Highest Price
paid (€)
|Lowest Price
paid (€)
|Total
Amount (€)
|11 May 2023
|Euronext Brussels
|7 325
|40.97
|41.38
|40.70
|300 105
|MTF CBOE
|4 270
|40.97
|41.40
|40.56
|174 942
|MTF Turquoise
|893
|40.96
|41.34
|40.80
|36 577
|MTF Aquis
|1 267
|40.99
|41.42
|40.60
|51 934
|12 May 2023
|Euronext Brussels
|7 457
|40.71
|40.90
|40.26
|303 574
|MTF CBOE
|4 275
|40.71
|40.92
|40.24
|174 035
|MTF Turquoise
|865
|40.79
|40.92
|40.46
|35 283
|MTF Aquis
|1 161
|40.75
|40.92
|40.38
|47 311
|15 May 2023
|Euronext Brussels
|7 414
|41.15
|41.38
|40.92
|305 086
|MTF CBOE
|4 347
|41.15
|41.32
|40.86
|178 879
|MTF Turquoise
|862
|41.15
|41.24
|40.90
|35 471
|MTF Aquis
|1 156
|41.16
|41.46
|40.90
|47 581
|16 May 2023
|Euronext Brussels
|7 454
|40.59
|40.82
|40.14
|302 558
|MTF CBOE
|4 354
|40.59
|40.80
|40.12
|176 729
|MTF Turquoise
|882
|40.57
|40.78
|40.22
|35 783
|MTF Aquis
|1 149
|40.60
|40.80
|40.12
|46 649
|17 May 2023
|Euronext Brussels
|7 638
|40.90
|41.14
|40.42
|312 394
|MTF CBOE
|4 435
|40.89
|41.14
|40.40
|181 347
|MTF Turquoise
|877
|40.92
|41.16
|40.52
|35 887
|MTF Aquis
|1 201
|40.94
|41.16
|40.46
|49 169
|Total
|69 282
|40.87
|41.46
|40.12
|2 831 294
Liquidity agreement
In relation to the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux announced on 2 September 2022, Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 4 000 shares during the period from 11 May 2023 to 17 May 2023 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 1 200 shares on Euronext Brussels.
The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 11 May 2023 to 17 May 2023:
|Purchase of shares
|Date
|Number of Shares
|Average Price (€)
|Highest Price (€)
|Lowest Price (€)
|Total Amount (€)
|11 May 2023
|0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0
|12 May 2023
|1 200
|40.57
|40.70
|40.40
|48 684
|15 May 2023
|0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0
|16 May 2023
|2 400
|40.47
|40.70
|40.20
|97 128
|17 May 2023
|400
|40.40
|40.40
|40.40
|16 160
|Total
|4 000
|161 972
|Sale of shares
|Date
|Number of Shares
|Average Price (€)
|Highest Price (€)
|Lowest Price (€)
|Total Amount (€)
|11 May 2023
|0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0
|12 May 2023
|0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0
|15 May 2023
|800
|41.20
|41.40
|41.00
|32 960
|16 May 2023
|0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0
|17 May 2023
|400
|41.00
|41.00
|41.00
|16 400
|Total
|1 200
|49 360
The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 45 592 shares.
On 17 May 2023 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 3 078 645 own shares, or 5.40% of the total number of the outstanding shares.
This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website.
