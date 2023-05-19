Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

English Dutch French

Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

Period from 11 May 2023 to 17 May 2023

Share Buyback Program

On 10 May 2023 , Bekaert announced the start of the sixth tranche of its buyback program, for a total maximum consideration of up to € 30 million (the Sixth Tranche). All shares bought as part of the Program will be cancelled. The purpose of the Program is to reduce the issued share capital of the company.

Bekaert announces today that during the period from 11 May 2023 to 17 May 2023, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 69 282 shares.

The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the fourth tranche of the Program during the period from 11 May 2023 to 17 May 2023:

Repurchase of shares Date Market Number of Shares Average Price paid (€) Highest Price

paid (€) Lowest Price

paid (€) Total

Amount (€) 11 May 2023 Euronext Brussels 7 325 40.97 41.38 40.70 300 105 MTF CBOE 4 270 40.97 41.40 40.56 174 942 MTF Turquoise 893 40.96 41.34 40.80 36 577 MTF Aquis 1 267 40.99 41.42 40.60 51 934 12 May 2023 Euronext Brussels 7 457 40.71 40.90 40.26 303 574 MTF CBOE 4 275 40.71 40.92 40.24 174 035 MTF Turquoise 865 40.79 40.92 40.46 35 283 MTF Aquis 1 161 40.75 40.92 40.38 47 311 15 May 2023 Euronext Brussels 7 414 41.15 41.38 40.92 305 086 MTF CBOE 4 347 41.15 41.32 40.86 178 879 MTF Turquoise 862 41.15 41.24 40.90 35 471 MTF Aquis 1 156 41.16 41.46 40.90 47 581 16 May 2023 Euronext Brussels 7 454 40.59 40.82 40.14 302 558 MTF CBOE 4 354 40.59 40.80 40.12 176 729 MTF Turquoise 882 40.57 40.78 40.22 35 783 MTF Aquis 1 149 40.60 40.80 40.12 46 649 17 May 2023 Euronext Brussels 7 638 40.90 41.14 40.42 312 394 MTF CBOE 4 435 40.89 41.14 40.40 181 347 MTF Turquoise 877 40.92 41.16 40.52 35 887 MTF Aquis 1 201 40.94 41.16 40.46 49 169 Total 69 282 40.87 41.46 40.12 2 831 294

Liquidity agreement

In relation to the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux announced on 2 September 2022 , Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 4 000 shares during the period from 11 May 2023 to 17 May 2023 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 1 200 shares on Euronext Brussels.

The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 11 May 2023 to 17 May 2023:

Purchase of shares Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€) 11 May 2023 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0 12 May 2023 1 200 40.57 40.70 40.40 48 684 15 May 2023 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0 16 May 2023 2 400 40.47 40.70 40.20 97 128 17 May 2023 400 40.40 40.40 40.40 16 160 Total 4 000 161 972





Sale of shares Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€) 11 May 2023 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0 12 May 2023 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0 15 May 2023 800 41.20 41.40 41.00 32 960 16 May 2023 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0 17 May 2023 400 41.00 41.00 41.00 16 400 Total 1 200 49 360

The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 45 592 shares.

On 17 May 2023 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 3 078 645 own shares, or 5.40% of the total number of the outstanding shares.



