Major shareholder announcement

Copenhagen, Denmark, May 19, 2023 – Orphazyme A/S (ORPHA.CO) (the “Company”), hereby announces the receipt of notification pursuant to Section 38 of the Danish Capital Markets Act from Scandinavian Investment Group A/S, that as of May 16, 2023, Scandinavian Investment Group A/S holds shares corresponding to 10.00% of the total share capital and voting rights in the Company.

