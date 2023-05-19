|VAISALA CORPORATION
|STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE, 19.5.2023
|VAISALA CORPORATION: SHARE REPURCHASE 19.5.2023
|In the Helsinki Stock Exchange
|Trade date
|19.5.2023
|Bourse trade
|Buy
|Share
|VAIAS
|Amount
|680
|Shares
|Average price/ share
|43.4577
|EUR
|Total cost
|29,551.24
|EUR
|Vaisala Corporation now holds a total of 151 980 shares
|including the shares repurchased on 19.5.2023
|On behalf of Vaisala Corporation
|Nordea Bank Oyj
|Janne Sarvikivi
|Sami Huttunen
|Additional information
|Paula Liimatta
|tel +358 9 8949 2020,
|ir@vaisala.com
|www.vaisala.com
Vaisala is a global leader in weather, environmental, and industrial measurements. Building on over 85 years of experience, Vaisala provides observations for a better world, with space-proof technology even exploring Mars and beyond. We are a reliable partner for customers around the world, offering a comprehensive range of innovative observation and measurement products and services. Headquartered in Finland, Vaisala employs over 2,000 professionals worldwide and is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange.
