New BCBA Career Pathway Program Promotes Ongoing Skill Acquisition and Leadership Opportunities

Indianapolis, IN, May 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hopebridge, a leading provider of autism therapy services, announced today the introduction of the new Board Certified Behavior Analyst (BCBA) Career Pathway. The pathway is designed to provide BCBAs with opportunities for increased leadership, mastery of technical and interpersonal skills, professional development, and the ability to shape and influence the future of applied behavior analysis. ­The new BCBA Career Pathway roles at Hopebridge will include the following positions:

Lead BCBA

Senior BCBA

Assistant Clinical Director

Clinical Director

Senior Clinical Director

Research shows that about 60% of the country’s BCBAs have been practicing 5 years or less, and that only half of early career BCBAs have access to ongoing supervision, despite [most] wanting some form of training and ongoing support in their early career years. The BCBA Career Pathway will provide advancement opportunities for BCBAs based on their mastery of clinical competencies in four main domains: 1) clinical skills, 2) supervision and fellowship, 3) caseload management and 4) communication & documentation.

“This generation of BCBAs is made up of go-getters looking for growth and development in their roles,” said Hopebridge Chief Clinical Officer Jana Sarno. “They want to enhance their skillsets and move forward in their careers but may not know how to get to that next destination. The goal of this new program at Hopebridge is to lay a clear path forward so BCBAs know what is required and can prepare to get to their next step in a meaningful way.”

For nearly two decades, Hopebridge has proudly provided aspiring and seasoned clinicians with opportunities to learn and grow in their careers through professional development, research opportunities and mentorship. Hopebridge intends for the program to complement the broader BCBA experience that includes free continuing education hours (CEU), conference presentations, grand rounds and research participation, among other training opportunities.

“We want our BCBAs to love their jobs and be fulfilled in the work they do for a really long time,” said Sarno. “If we put people in positions too early, their joy and success is compromised. We want them to walk hand in hand with us to get to the next level with skills that will sustain them throughout their career.”

The new BCBA career path roles also join the multitude of professional development and career advancement initiatives that Hopebridge has implemented over the years, such as the industry-leading BCBA fellowship program, LEAD, Next Step Academy, and the RBT leveling program. By encouraging advancement at all levels, Hopebridge moves forward with the goal of nurturing and strengthening a workforce of compassionate and driven advocates for autism communities around the country.

For more information about these new career path roles or to learn more about career opportunities at Hopebridge, please visit https://bit.ly/BCBACareerPathway.

