Tunnel to Towers Foundation and LifeVac Partner to Save Lives

Staten Island, NY, May 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Tunnel to Towers Foundation and LifeVac are partnering to save lives and support America’s military, and first responder families.

LifeVac is the only portable, non-invasive airway clearance device registered and fully regulated by the FDA as a Class II suction device to save a choking victim. LifeVac's Airway Clearance Device is essential for anyone in a wheelchair, as standard choking protocols may not be an option.

LifeVac CEO Arthur Lih is honored to announce an ongoing donation of its Airway Clearance Devices to ensure Tunnel to Towers' home recipients, including the Foundation’s smart home recipients, many of whom are in wheelchairs, will have this life-saving device inside their homes.

“It's an honor to work with Tunnel to Towers to support those who have sacrificed so much for our country. For our nation’s most severely injured veterans and first responders where the Heimlich is not an option, this partnership will give them peace of mind knowing that in a choking emergency, they will be okay,” said Arthur Lih, Inventor, and CEO of LifeVac.

Choking is the fourth leading cause of unintentional injury death in the United States according to Injury Facts, and can be more prevalent in the elderly, children, and people with disabilities.

“LifeVac has a track record of saving hundreds of lives. I am so happy to partner with them to get these devices into the hands of our program recipients, especially our smart home recipients who need them the most,” said Tunnel to Towers Chairman and CEO Frank Siller.

Through this partnership, LifeVac is also supporting the Tunnel to Towers Foundation on its mission to honor America’s heroes. Tunnel to Towers delivers smart homes to our nation’s most catastrophically injured veterans and first responders and provides mortgage-free homes to fallen service members and first responders to support the families they leave behind. The Foundation also is working to eradicate veteran homelessness and ensure America Never Forgets 9/11.

LifeVac shoppers who use the code “T2T” at checkout will receive a $5 discount and for every LifeVac sold with that code, the company will make a $10 donation to the Tunnel to Towers Foundation.

Bulk orders for Veteran facilities, first responders, and schools, will also be able to use the code “T2T” to receive a bulk discount. A donation to Tunnel to Towers will be made for each device purchased.

To purchase a LifeVac, go to lifevac.net and use coupon code “T2T” to receive the discount.

For more on Tunnel to Towers and its mission to do good and Never Forget the sacrifices of America’s heroes, go to T2T.org .

