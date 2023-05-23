Serviceaide Appoints Accomplished Financial Executive for Fast-Growth  SaaS Companies as New CFO

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Serviceaide, Inc., a global provider of modern IT and business service management solutions, today announced the appointment of Randall Tidwell as CFO. A highly accomplished financial executive, Tidwell joins Serviceaide at a time of rapid technological innovation and business growth. Serviceaide is a leader in helping organizations achieve new levels of self-service, workflow efficiency, productivity gains and cost reduction through AI-based service and support management.

“Randall’s software industry know-how, financial acumen and strategic growth experience further strengthens an already formidable management team that has deep technology, industry and customer expertise,” said Wai Wong, Serviceaide founder and CEO. “Serviceaide is expanding globally to meet the needs of customers for advanced solutions in AI-powered service management. Randall will play an integral role in our continued growth and expansion.”

Tidwell has more than 20 years of experience leading financial initiatives across technology companies. Most recently, Tidwell served as CFO for two SaaS solutions companies, Agile Frameworks and KeyedIn Solutions, playing a significant role accelerating growth. Earlier, he worked as the SVP of Finance for Safeguard Cyber, overseeing the sale of its OpenQ business unit to Anju Software. Tidwell also played financial leadership and management roles at Saba Software, McKesson, and Postini (which was sold to Google). He holds an MBA from the Darden School of Business at the University of Virginia and a bachelor’s degree in finance from BYU.

“I’m excited to join a company that has proven the value of AI in transforming the service and support market,” said Tidwell. “Supporting an environment of innovation and global growth is an important charter, and I look forward to working closely with the Serviceaide team in meeting the needs of our customers, investors, and employees.”

Serviceaide is a pioneer and leader in harnessing the power of AI to achieve major advancements in service management automation, predictive analysis, and knowledge capabilities. Its award-winning Luma Virtual Agent coupled with service management platforms for IT and business are helping companies around the world transform their service and support organizations to improve service quality and business efficiency.

About Serviceaide

Serviceaide is a leader in modern service and support. Serviceaide’s vision is to transform service management, across ITSM, business, and customer service. Serving customers worldwide, Serviceaide applies breakthroughs in artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to deliver better experiences, provide enhanced self-service and empower service owners. Serviceaide transforms service through digital labor conversations, automation, and knowledge. For more information, visit www.serviceaide.com.

