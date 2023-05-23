PAC Machinery Bags and Materials Now Offers Bags Made from 100% Recycled Resin for Automatic Bagging Machines

MILWAUKEE, May 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PAC Machinery Bags and Materials announces a new polyethylene bag formulation made from 100% recycled resin. Designed for automatic bagging machines, the Recylene® line of Rollbags® is made with the environmentally-conscious brand and businesses in mind, with material now produced using up to 100% recycled resin content.



This product announcement benefits packagers who use pre-opened bags for automatic baggers as well as other polyethylene films, as they can now package products in bags that are made of 100% recycled plastic resin. These resins can come from three types of plastic waste, including: industrial manufacturing, consumer waste, and ocean-bound plastics. PAC Machinery has a number of product formats in which customers can get the 100% recycled bags, including:

Rollbag pre-opened bags on a roll (clear and white/grey coex for mailing)

Rollbag pre-opened bags in a box (clear and white/grey coex for mailing)

Poly tubing

Centerfold or sheeting for automatic L-bar sealers and side sealers

Go here for more information on additional sustainable material options: https://www.pacmachinery.com/products/additional-sustainable-bag-options/

“Developing environmentally-conscious products is a core value driving our company product development today and also one of the hottest topics in the packaging industry right now,” said Greg Quinn, General Manager of PAC Machinery Bags and Materials. “We help our customers easily bag more responsibly, which they can be proud to communicate to their customers, as the bag can be made of 100% recycled plastic resin,” Quinn said.

The bags can be purchased through PAC Machinery Bags and Materials materialsales@pacmachinery.com 1(800) 985-9570 x 320.

ABOUT PAC MACHINERY BAGS AND MATERIALS

PAC Machinery Bags and Materials is a leading U.S. Manufacturer of high quality, sustainable, flexible packaging materials for automatic bagging machines located in Milwaukee WI. We are a division of PAC Machinery, a leading domestic manufacturer of packaging equipment. We provide competitive pricing and leads times on a wide selection of custom and stock, bags that are produced with a minimum of 25% of recycled material, meeting all shipping regulations and requirements. Our Rollbag® brand of pre-opened bags on a roll are considered "industry standard" and can be used on virtually all brands of automatic baggers. Other products include tubing, coex poly mailers, poly tubing, side load bags, thermal transfer ribbon, and additional sustainable packaging options for the environmentally conscious company.

