Zero Hash Australia joins Blockchain Australia as a digital currency exchange member

CHICAGO, May 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blockchain Australia announced the joining of a new member, Zero Hash Australia, the one stop global crypto-as-a-service provider. By securing this membership and becoming an active member of Blockchain Australia, Zero Hash Australia, who registered with the Australian Transaction Reports and Analysis Centre (“AUSTRAC”) as a Digital Currency Exchange provider (“DCE”) in 2022, further demonstrates their ongoing commitment to advancing the crypto industry in Australia.



Blockchain Australia is a collection of members who work together to build an understanding of the potential of blockchain technology, share best practice and engage with government and regulatory stakeholders to encourage the responsible adoption of blockchain technology in Australia. Zero Hash Australia joins over 100 members of Blockchain Australia, including Deloitte, Block, Circle and Mastercard.

Zero Hash has established itself as the leading trusted entity in the crypto industry, due to its global regulatory credentials, high standards and adherence to a compliance-first approach. Zero Hash provides the technology and regulatory licensing to enable any company to embed digital assets and control the user experience, across multiple geographies globally. Through a single API integration companies can leverage Zero Hash’s turnkey infrastructure of liquidity, custody, settlement and regulatory licensing to launch crypto products simply, quickly and compliantly.

Founded in 2017, Zero Hash is powering global innovators, including Stripe, Banxa and tastytrade (now owned by IG Group) to offer customized crypto programs to deliver sophisticated customer experiences

Edward Woodford, Zero Hash’s Founder and CEO, comments that joining Blockchain Australia reinforces Zero Hash’s commitment to Australia and its crypto ecosystem: “Together with Blockchain Australia and its members, we will continue to leverage our extensive global regulatory experience to actively contribute to regulatory and political discussion and the growth of the crypto sector in the country.”

Amy-Rose Goodey, Head of Operations of Blockchain Australia shared, “We’re delighted Zero Hash has joined the Blockchain Australia community. Zero Hash is a real asset to realizing our mission to collectively advance the adoption of blockchain technology in Australia and in advocating for regulatory and policy settings.”

About Zero Hash

Zero Hash is a B2B2C crypto-as-a-service infrastructure platform that allows any platform to embed digital assets natively into their own customer experience quickly and easily through a matter of API endpoints. Zero Hash’s turnkey solution handles the entire backend complexity and regulatory licensing required to offer crypto products.

Zero Hash Holdings, through its subsidiaries, powers neo-banks, broker-dealers, payment groups as well as non-financial brands to offer digital asset trading and custody, crypto-backed rewards and round-ups programs.

Zero Hash Holdings is backed by investors, including Point72 Ventures, Bain Capital Ventures, and NYCA.

Zero Hash LLC is a FinCen-registered Money Service Business and a regulated Money Transmitter that can operate in 51 US jurisdictions. Zero Hash LLC and Zero Hash Liquidity Services LLC are licensed to engage in virtual currency business activity by the New York State Department of Financial Services. In Canada, Zero Hash LLC is registered as a Money Service Business with FINTRAC.

Zero Hash Australia Pty Ltd. is registered with AUSTRAC as a Digital Currency Exchange Provider, with DCE registered provider number DCE100804170-001. This registration enables Zero Hash to offer its crypto services in Australia. Zero Hash Australia Pty Ltd. is registered on the New Zealand register of financial service providers, with Financial Service Provider (FSP) number FSP1004503. A FSP in New Zealand is a registration and does not mean that Zero Hash Australia Pty Ltd. is licensed by a New Zealand regulator to provide crypto services. Zero Hash Australia Pty Ltd.’s registration on the New Zealand register of financial service providers does not mean that Zero Hash Australia is subject to active regulation or oversight by a New Zealand regulator.

About Blockchain Australia

Blockchain Australia is the peak body representing businesses and individuals enthusiastic about the potential for blockchain technology to improve our economy and society.

Blockchain Australia aims to encourage the responsible adoption of blockchain technology by industry and governments across Australia as a means to drive innovation in service delivery across all sectors of the economy.

Blockchain Australia aspires to see an Australia that leads the world in the adoption of blockchain technology that has transformed the economy and society to achieve significantly greater competitiveness, efficiency, service quality, social engagement and employment.

Disclosures

Zero Hash services and product offerings may not be available in all jurisdictions. Zero Hash accounts are not subject to FDIC or SIPC protections, or any such equivalent protections that may exist outside of the US.