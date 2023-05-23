Pipefy and ABBYY Announce Partnership for Integration of Solutions to Facilitate Document-based Process Automation

SAN FRANCISCO, May 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pipefy , the low-code process automation platform, today announced a partnership with ABBY, the industry leader in Intelligent Document Processing (IDP), to offer a powerful integrated solution that accelerates digital transformation initiatives ideal for use in people operations, financial services and insurance.



The integrated solution fuses Pipefy’s process automation capabilities with ABBYY’s optical character recognition (OCR) technology. Together, these two technologies take workflow and process optimization to a new level, by empowering non-technical users to build more efficient workflows while integrating cloud-based digital documents through data extracted by ABBYY’s artificial intelligence.

By deploying an IDP technology like ABBYY in tandem with Pipefy’s process automation platform, companies achieve dramatic gains in productivity and are able to make faster business decisions. The partnership offers increased speed and accuracy by turning process-related documents into data with a solution that reads, analyzes and processes the content like humans. This way, the joint solution improves processes with extensive document-driven manual work:

People Operations : According to a Gallup survey, 58% of organizations use onboarding resources for paper-intensive tasks. ABBYY provides pre-trained document skills that automate both the capturing and the analysis of HR onboarding documents. Pipefy automates all new hire communications and manual tasks to improve cross-team collaboration and data centralization, reducing new employee hiring time by 80%.



: According to a Gallup survey, 58% of organizations use onboarding resources for paper-intensive tasks. ABBYY provides pre-trained document skills that automate both the capturing and the analysis of HR onboarding documents. Pipefy automates all new hire communications and manual tasks to improve cross-team collaboration and data centralization, reducing new employee hiring time by 80%. Financial Service Operations : Finance teams get the perfect tools to automate document intake processes and streamline regulatory compliance. They can accelerate loan lifecycles by reducing complexity, enabling faster funding, and improving trade service quality levels (avoiding fraud and fines).



: Finance teams get the perfect tools to automate document intake processes and streamline regulatory compliance. They can accelerate loan lifecycles by reducing complexity, enabling faster funding, and improving trade service quality levels (avoiding fraud and fines). Insurance: The integration between ABBYY and Pipefy means faster, more accurate underwriting, quoting, customer onboarding, and endorsement processing. It enables increased new business and renewal retention. On the claims side, it can also ease the First Notice of Loss, repair estimate reviews, and settlement invoices processing.



“ABBYY simplifies how companies process their documents in a low-code/no-code environment,” stated Bruce Orcutt, SVP of Product Marketing at ABBYY. “As a result, companies can automate manual processes, work in modern architecture, and achieve faster time to implementation – all resulting in better outcomes for customers and the business.”

“Pipefy and ABBYY combine low-code process automation with efficient document processing,” said Wanessa Siewert, Pipefy’s Program and Alliances Manager.

According to Gustavo de Martini, Pipefy’s Vice President of Partners, “The joint solution is critical to accelerate digital transformation in departments where a paperwork-prone culture would place obstacles to process excellence and efficiency.”

About ABBY:

ABBYY powers intelligent automation. We reimagine the way people work and the way companies accelerate business by delivering the intelligence that fuels automation platforms. Our solutions transform enterprise data and empower you with the insights you need to work smarter and faster. We help more than 10,000 companies globally, including many of the Fortune 500, to drive significant impact where it matters most: customer experience, profitability, and competitive advantage.

About Pipefy:

Pipefy is the low-code process automation platform that increases team productivity and efficiency, centralizes data, and standardizes processes for teams in IT, Finance, HR, Customer Operations, and more. Through its workflow automation and low-code framework, Pipefy helps businesses achieve stack extensibility and process excellence for every team in every department, delivering 3-digit ROI to its customers. Among its many recognitions, Pipefy was named to the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 ™, a ranking of the 500 fastest-growing companies in North America in November, 2022.

For more media information, contact:

Lisa Hendrickson

LCH Communications for Pipefy

516-643-1642 (cell)