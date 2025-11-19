Pipefy Named to 2025 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ Ranking of Fastest-Growing Companies in North America

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pipefy today announced it ranked number 410 on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 ™, a ranking of the 500 fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies in North America, now in its 31st year. Pipefy is a leading business process automation and AI platform.

Alessio Alionço, Founder & CEO of Pipefy, credits Pipefy’s growth to the wide adoption of its solution that offers the easiest and most agile way to digitize business processes with the power of Al Agents.

Alionço added, “We are very proud of this remarkable achievement to be recognized for the second year in a row as a Deloitte Technology Fast 500 company. It is an amazing validation that our approach to AI automation is following the right path. With Pipefy, our clients are just a few clicks away to build workflows and create AI Agents that help accelerate the work.”

About the 2025 Deloitte Technology Fast 500

Now in its 31st year, the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies — both public and private — in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2021 to 2024.

In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or proprietary technology that significantly contributes to the company’s operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least US$50,000, and current-year operating revenues of at least US$5 million, with a growth rate of 50% or greater. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America (United States and Canada).

About Pipefy

Pipefy is a global Artificial Intelligence platform that orchestrates autonomous AI Agents, transforming the way companies manage processes, optimize workflows and democratize access to advanced technology. Founded in 2015 in the city of Curitiba, Brazil, and also based in San Francisco, Pipefy serves companies in more than 150 countries, delivering solutions that integrate artificial intelligence in an accessible and practical way.

For more media information, contact:

Lisa Hendrickson, LCH Communications for Pipefy

lisa@lchcommunications.com

516-643-1642