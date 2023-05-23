Brandon Hall Group to Launch Global Study on the Employee Experience

Boca Raton, FL, May 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brandon Hall Group™, the leading independent HCM research and analyst firm, is launching a study on May 23 to gain insight into how organizations are addressing the employee experience and making sure it delivers what employees want.

“Whether companies are in a remote-first environment or have returned to the office, the world of work and what employees expect of work has shifted dramatically in recent years. Because of that, guaranteeing a high-quality employee experience is at the same time more important and more difficult to deliver than ever before” said Matt Pittman, Principal HCM Analyst.

Brandon Hall Group’s global research initiative, Culture Eats Strategy: Is Your Employee Experience What You Intended? seeks to answer:

How consistent is your company culture regardless of specific geography?

What are the key tactics your company uses to ensure a positive and personalized employee experience?

Where is your EVP in terms of maturity?

How does your organization leverage technology to deliver a consistent employee experience?

What are you focusing on in the next 12 - 18 months in reinforcing or refining your employee experience?

To participate in this study, go to Brandon Hall Group Employee Experience Research. The first 100 respondents will receive a $5 gift card for their time and all participants will receive summary results of the research six to eight weeks after the survey launch and will get immediate download access to the Brandon Hall Group™ research summary, Building an Outstanding EVP for the New Era of Work.

“The retention of key team members is always a priority. The urgency as economic pressures increase is that you don’t want to lose momentum in the business by losing talent unnecessarily,” said Brandon Hall Group CEO Mike Cooke.

This quantitative research will be complemented with qualitative interviews. The data and insights will fuel the development of research reports and tools — such as self-assessment tools, models and frameworks — to help organizations improve talent retention efforts.

About Brandon Hall Group:

Brandon Hall Group™ is the only professional development company that offers data, research, insights and certification to Learning and Talent executives and organizations. The best minds in Human Capital Management (HCM) choose Brandon Hall Group™ to help them create future-proof employee development plans for the new era.

For over 28 years, we have empowered, recognized and certified excellence in organizations around the world influencing the development of over 10 million employees and executives. Our HCM Excellence Awards program was the first to recognize organizations for learning and talent and is the gold standard, known as the “Academy Awards of Human Capital Management.”

Our cloud-based platform delivers evidence-based insights in the areas of Learning and Development, Talent Management, Leadership Development, Diversity and Inclusion, Talent Acquisition and HR for corporate organizations and HCM solution providers.

To learn more, visit www.brandonhall.com