Construction contract in Estonia (Hampton by Hilton hotel building in Tallinn)

On 23 May 2023, AS Merko Ehitus Eesti, part of AS Merko Ehitus group, and GVP Invest Estonia OÜ entered into a contract for the construction of hotel building located at Jakobsoni 2 / Tartu mnt 49, Tallinn.
The contract includes construction of 6-storey hotel building, that will operate as Hampton by Hilton hotel.
The contract value is approximately EUR 14.0 million, plus value added tax. The building is scheduled to be completed in December 2024.
AS Merko Ehitus Eesti (merko.ee) is Estonian leading construction company, which offers construction services in general construction, civil engineering and residential construction and develops residential real estate. To ensure the best quality and convenience for home buyers, Merko manages all phases of the development: planning, design, construction, sales and service during the warranty period.
Additional information: AS Merko Ehitus Eesti Chairman of the Management Board, Mr. Ivo Volkov, tel. +372 680 5105.
Urmas Somelar
Head of Group Finance Unit
AS Merko Ehitus
+372 650 1250
urmas.somelar@merko.ee
AS Merko Ehitus (group.merko.ee) group companies develop real estate and construct buildings and infrastructure. We create a better living environment and build the future. We operate in Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Norway. As at the end of 2022, the group employed 661 people, and the group’s revenue for 2022 was EUR 410 million.