Photronics Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2023 Results

| Source: Photronics, Inc. Photronics, Inc.

Brookfield, Connecticut, UNITED STATES

BROOKFIELD, Conn., May 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB), a worldwide leader in photomask technologies and solutions, today reported financial results for its second quarter of fiscal year 2023 ended April 30, 2023.

“We achieved record revenue in the second quarter with growth across IC and FPD as demand for our design-driven product remained high,” said Frank Lee, chief executive officer. “Mainstream IC demand remained robust across all regions, especially Asia and the US. FPD demand was driven primarily by AMOLED for advanced mobile displays as that technology continues to be adopted across new devices. Profit margins expanded on positive volume leverage, pricing, favorable mix, and tight control of cost. Cash generated from operating activities was very strong, enabling us to strengthen our balance sheet while also investing in organic growth. We are on pace for another great year in 2023 and to deliver on our long-term financial goals. I am confident that our team will continue to perform well to create value for our shareholders.”

Second Quarter Fiscal 2023 Results

  • Revenue was $229.3 million up 9% sequentially and 12% year-over-year
  • GAAP net income attributable to Photronics, Inc. shareholders was $39.9 million ($0.65 per diluted share), compared with $14.0 million ($0.23 per diluted share) in the first quarter of 2023 and $27.4 million ($0.45 per diluted share) in the second quarter 2022
  • Non-GAAP net income attributable to Photronics, Inc. shareholders was $32.9 million ($0.54 per diluted share), compared with $24.4 million ($0.40 per diluted share) in the first quarter of 2023 and $23.1 million ($0.38 per diluted share) in the second quarter 2022
  • IC revenue was $167.1 million, up 7% sequentially and 15% year-over-year
  • FPD revenue was $62.3 million, up 14% sequentially and 6% more than same quarter last year
  • Cash generated from operating activities was $82 million, and cash invested in growth through capital expenditures was $27 million
  • Cash balance at the end of the quarter was $367.5 million with debt of $28 million, providing funds and available liquidity to support our growth investments

Third Quarter Fiscal 2023 Guidance

For the third quarter of fiscal 2023, Photronics expects revenue to be between $224 million and $234 million and non-GAAP net income attributable to Photronics, Inc. shareholders to be between $0.48 and $0.54 per diluted share.

Webcast

A webcast to discuss these results is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Eastern time on Wednesday, May 24, 2023. The call will be broadcast live and on-demand on the Events and Presentations link on the Photronics website. Analysts and investors who wish to participate in the Q&A portion of the call should click here. It is suggested that participants register fifteen minutes prior to the call's scheduled start time.

About Photronics

Photronics is a leading worldwide manufacturer of integrated circuit (IC) and flat panel display (FPD) photomasks. High precision quartz plates that contain microscopic images of electronic circuits, photomasks are a key element in the IC and FPD manufacturing process. Founded in 1969, Photronics has been a trusted photomask supplier for over 50 years. As of October 31, 2022, the company had 1,828 employees. The company operates 11 strategically located manufacturing facilities in Asia, Europe, and North America. Additional information on the company can be accessed at www.photronics.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release constitute “forward-looking statements” regarding our industry, our strategic position, and our financial and operating results. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially. Please refer to the documents we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These documents contain and identify important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those contained in these forward-looking statements. These certain factors can be found at www.photronics.com/riskfactors. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements. We are under no duty to update any of the forward-looking statements after the date of this release to conform these statements to actual results.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Non-GAAP Net Income attributable to Photronics, Inc. shareholders and non-GAAP earnings per share, Free Cash Flow, LTM Free Cash Flow, and Net Cash are "non-GAAP financial measures" as such term is defined by the Securities and Exchange Commission, and may differ from similarly named non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. The attached financial supplement reconciles Photronics, Inc. financial results under GAAP to non-GAAP financial information. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures that exclude certain items are useful for analysts and investors to evaluate our future on-going performance because they enable a more meaningful comparison of our projected performance with our historical results. These non-GAAP metrics are not intended to represent funds available for our discretionary use and are not intended to represent, or be used as a substitute for, gross profit, operating income, net income, cash and cash equivalents, or cash flows from operations, as measured under GAAP. The items excluded from these non-GAAP metrics, but included in the calculation of their closest GAAP equivalent, are significant components of the condensed consolidated balance sheets and statement of cash flows and must be considered in performing a comprehensive assessment of overall financial performance. Please refer to the non-GAAP reconciliations on the following pages.

PHOTRONICS, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
     
     
  Three Months Ended Six Months Ended
  April 30,  January 29, May 1, April 30, May 1,
  2023
 2023 2022
 2023 2022
           
Revenue $229,306  $211,090  $204,509  $440,397  $394,336 
           
Cost of goods sold  140,904   135,013   134,289   275,918   264,253 
           
Gross Profit  88,402   76,077   70,220   164,479   130,083 
           
Operating Expenses:          
           
Selling, general and administrative 17,878   16,818   16,613   34,696   32,340 
           
Research and development  3,479   3,302   4,206   6,781   10,145 
           
Total Operating Expenses  21,357   20,120   20,819   41,477   42,485 
           
Operating Income  67,045   55,957   49,401   123,002   87,598 
           
Non-operating (loss) income, net 13,571   (14,425)  8,021   (854)  12,728 
           
Income Before Income Tax Provision 80,616   41,532   57,422   122,148   100,326 
           
Income tax provision  21,343   12,582   14,393   33,925   25,571 
           
Net Income  59,273   28,950   43,029   88,223   74,755 
           
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 19,344   14,964   15,597   34,308   24,259 
           
Net income attributable to Photronics, Inc. shareholders$39,929  $13,986  $27,432  $53,915  $50,496 
           
Earnings per share:          
           
Basic $0.65  $0.23  $0.45  $0.88  $0.84 
           
Diluted $0.65  $0.23  $0.45  $0.88  $0.83 
           
Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding:         
           
Basic  61,138   60,894   60,606   61,016   60,382 
           
Diluted  61,507   61,470   61,145   61,489   61,041 
           

 

PHOTRONICS, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands)
(Unaudited)
 
     
  April 30, October 31,
  2023
 2022
     
Assets    
     
Current assets:    
Cash and cash equivalents $367,485  $319,680 
Short-term investments  45,431   38,820 
Accounts receivable  214,464   198,147 
Inventories  54,940   50,753 
Other current assets  37,796   37,252 
     
Total current assets  720,116   644,652 
     
Property, plant and equipment, net 699,917   643,873 
Other assets  30,992   27,305 
     
Total assets $1,451,025  $1,315,830 
     
     
     
Liabilities and Equity    
     
Current liabilities:    
Current portion of long-term debt$7,017  $10,024 
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 178,151   183,773 
     
Total current liabilities  185,168   193,797 
     
Long-term debt  21,322   32,310 
Other liabilities  39,851   27,634 
     
Photronics, Inc. shareholders' equity 928,047   831,527 
Noncontrolling interests  276,637   230,562 
Total equity  1,204,684   1,062,089 
     
Total liabilities and equity $1,451,025  $1,315,830 
     

 

PHOTRONICS, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(in thousands)
(Unaudited)
     
     
  Six Months Ended
  April 30, May 1,
   2023   2022 
     
Cash flows from operating activities:    
Net income $88,223  $74,755 
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash   
provided by operating activities:    
Depreciation and amortization  39,085   41,405 
Share-based compensation  3,830   3,041 
Changes in operating assets, liabilities and other (21,461)  (15,912)
     
Net cash provided by operating activities  109,677   103,289 
     
Cash flows from investing activities:    
Purchases of property, plant and equipment (57,728)  (34,809)
Purchases of available-for-sale debt securities (9,837)  0 
Proceeds from maturity of available-for-sale debt securities 4,000   0 
Government incentives  1,393   1,394 
Other  (88)  (199)
     
Net cash used in investing activities  (62,260)  (33,614)
     
Cash flows from financing activities:    
Repayments of debt  (14,720)  (27,571)
Purchases of treasury stock  -   (2,522)
Contributions from noncontrolling interest -   24,995 
Proceeds from share-based arrangements 730   4,384 
Net settlements of restricted stock awards (1,252)  (1,452)
     
Net cash used in financing activities  (15,242)  (2,166)
     
Effects of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 15,621   (14,917)
     
Net increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 47,796   52,592 
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of period 322,409   279,680 
     
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period$370,205  $332,272 
     

 

PHOTRONICS, INC.
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Information
(in thousands)
(Unaudited)
          
          
 Three Months ended Six Months ended
 April 30, January 29, May 1, April 30, May 1,
 2023 2023 2022 2023 2022
          
          
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Net Income:         
          
GAAP Net Income$39,929  $13,986  $27,432  $53,915  $50,496 
FX (gain) loss (10,718)  16,944   (7,844)  6,226   (13,112)
Estimated tax effects of above 2,823   (4,506)  1,947   (1,683)  3,284 
Estimated noncontrolling interest effects of above 901   (2,060)  1,543   (1,159)  1,639 
Non-GAAP Net Income$32,935  $24,364  $23,078  $57,299  $42,307 
          
          
Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding - Diluted 61,507   61,470   61,145   61,489   61,041 
          
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP EPS:         
          
GAAP diluted earnings per share$0.65  $0.23  $0.45  $0.88  $0.83 
Effects of the above adjustments$(0.11) $0.17  $(0.07) $0.05  $(0.14)
Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share$0.54  $0.40  $0.38  $0.93  $0.69 
          

 

PHOTRONICS, INC.
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Information (cont.)
(in thousands)
(Unaudited)
          
          
Reconciliation of Net cash provided by operating activities to Free Cash Flow    
 Six Months ended Year ended   
 April 30, October 31, October 31, Target Model
 2023 2022 2021 Two-year Horizon
          
          
GAAP Net cash provided by operating activities$109,677  $275,187  $150,772  $350,000 - 400,000 
          
Purchases of property, plant and equipment (57,728)  (112,338)  (109,099)  (100,000)
          
Free Cash Flow$51,949  $162,849  $41,673  $250,000 - 300,000 
          
          
Reconciliation of Free Cash flow to LTM Free Cash Flow:    
          
 Free Cash Flow        
          
Six Months ended April 30, 2023$51,949         
          
Year-ended October 31, 2022 162,849         
          
Six Months ended May 1, 2022 (68,480)        
          
LTM April 30, 2023$146,318         
          
          
Reconciliation of Cash and cash equivalents to Net Cash:    
   As of      
 April 30, October 31, May 1,    
 2023 2022 2022    
          
Cash and cash equivalents$367,485  $319,680  $329,282     
          
Current portion of Long-term debt (7,017)  (10,024)  (12,410)    
          
Long-term Debt (21,322)  (32,310)  (70,138)    
          
Net Cash$339,146  $277,346  $246,734     
          

For Further Information:
John P. Jordan
Executive Vice President & CFO
203.740.5671
jjordan@photronics.com