Aqua-Tots Swim Schools Unveils Highly Anticipated Location in Lexington, Kentucky

Lexington, Ky., May 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aqua-Tots Swim Schools, the largest international swim school franchise, is excited to announce the grand opening of its cutting-edge location in Lexington, Kentucky. Aqua-Tots Lexington-Hamburg is now open for business at 2300 Sir Barton Way in the Hamburg Pavilion, providing the community with the most modern swim school experience available.

In celebration of May’s National Water Safety Month, Aqua-Tots Lexington-Hamburg is offering 40% off summer swim lessons (June-August) to families who enroll during the first week, May 20-26.

Aqua-Tots Lexington-Hamburg marks the brand's third location in Kentucky and 134th worldwide. Jake and Lindsay Thayer, dedicated franchisees who also own Aqua-Tots Swim Schools in Indiana and Ohio, have brought this state-of-the-art facility to life. With a 5,500 square foot space, the team is prepared to serve families in Lexington, Richmond, Georgetown, Winchester, Paris, Berea and the surrounding communities.

"We’re really excited to welcome families to the new Lexington location," expressed Lindsay Thayer. "With four small children in lessons ourselves, we understand the needs and expectations of families seeking a superior swim school experience. That’s why we have really focused on simple conveniences within our new facility, such as a complimentary coffee bar, comfortable kids’ area in the lobby, and an extended drying area with amenities for after swim lessons. As always, we are thrilled to provide the convenience, flexibility and unwavering commitment to safety that Aqua-Tots is known for.”

Established in 1991, Aqua-Tots Swim Schools has been the industry leader in swim instruction, offering year-round, indoor swim classes for children four months to 12 years old. Aqua-Tots Lexington-Hamburg showcases the brand's latest features, including a 360° view of the pool, a modernized seating area, a specially designed safety seat for young swimmers, and an automated shower system.

Enrollment is now open, and families are encouraged to secure their spot as participation in swim lessons can reduce the risk of drowning by 88% in children younger than four. Aqua-Tots Lexington-Hamburg offers small group classes (4:1 student-instructor ratio), private lessons (1:1 student-instructor ratio), the Special Needs Aquatic Program, Fast Track, and adult swim lessons.

Aqua-Tots is actively hiring swim instructors and front desk team members for its Lexington-Hamburg location. Interested individuals can apply online at aqua-tots.com/employment. To discover more about Aqua-Tots Lexington-Hamburg or to enroll in swim lessons, please visit aqua-tots.com/hamburg or call 859-475-1205.

About Aqua-Tots Swim Schools

Founded in 1991 and headquartered in the Phoenix area, Aqua-Tots Swim Schools is making waves as the largest international provider of year-round, indoor swim instruction, community outreach and drowning prevention education. Its trusted program is dedicated to children of all abilities from four months to 12 years old and features a proven curriculum used to teach more than five million swim lessons each year.

Recognized in Entrepreneur's Top 15 Children’s Franchises of 2023, Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500®, Inc. Magazine's Top 5000 and Franchise Times’ Top 200, Aqua-Tots has more than 130 locations in 25 states across 14 countries and is rapidly expanding with 90 locations in development. To learn more about franchise opportunities, visit aqua-tots.com/franchise-development and for more information about Aqua-Tots or to sign up for lessons near you, visit aqua-tots.com and follow Aqua-Tots on Facebook and Instagram.

