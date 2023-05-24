HPQ Fumed Silica Reactor Slashes Co2 Emissions in Fumed Silica Production by Over 50%

English French

MONTREAL, May 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HPQ Silicon Inc. (“HPQ” or the “Company”) ( TSX-V: HPQ ) (OTCQX: HPQFF) (FRA: O08), a technology company specializing in green engineering processes for silica and silicon material production, is pleased to update shareholders on the significant environmental benefits of the Fumed Silica Reactor ("Reactor") currently being developed by its wholly-owned subsidiary, HPQ Silica Polvere Inc. (HPQ Polvere), in collaboration with technology provider PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (TSX: PYR) (NASDAQ: PYR) (FRA: 8PY) (Pyrogenesis).

HPQ is excited to announce that, based on recent results published, the ground-breaking reactor technology is poised to achieve an outstanding reduction of over 50% in direct CO 2 e (CO 2 equivalent) emissions associated with fumed silica production, surpassing conventional industry practices.

A cutting-Edge Technology Reducing Direct CO 2 Emissions in Fumed Silica Production by Over 50%

Conventional fumed silica manufacturing processes rely on Silicon Metal (Si) as a feedstock, involving complex steps, high energy consumption, hazardous materials, and Hydrogen Chloride Gas (HCI) production as by-product. These processes result in a carbon footprint of 9.5 tonnes (t) CO 2 e/t of fumed silica ± 2.5 t CO 2 e, with over 60%1 of emissions stemming from the use of silicon metal.

By contrast, the HPQ Polvere Fumed Silica Reactor enables a direct transformation of quartz into fumed silica, eliminating the need for the conventional carbothermic process to convert quartz into silicon metal. This innovation could potentially reduce direct CO 2 e emissions associated with fumed silica production by more than 60%, equivalent to a reduction of approximately 5 t CO 2 e/t of fumed silica produced2.





"The Fumed Silica Reactor developed by HPQ Silica Polvere Inc. perfectly embodies HPQ commitment to green engineering processes. We are dedicated to developing innovative processes that minimize the environmental footprint while meeting the material demands of the industry, " said Mr. Bernard Tourillon, President and CEO of HPQ Silicon and HPQ Silica Polvere. “This release specifically highlights the direct CO 2 emissions reductions achieved by the Reactor and does not encompass the additional substantial indirect environmental benefits. This includes an impressive reduction of at least 86% in energy requirements for fumed silica production. Work to date strongly suggests the potential for HPQ Polvere to develop commercial grade fumed silica with greatly reduced carbon footprints relative to today’s commercially available technologies.”

Unlocking CO 2 Reduction Potential: Exceeding 500,000 Tonnes Per Year (t/y) In Key Markets

The significant CO 2 reduction potential of the HPQ Polvere Fumed Silica Reactor is exemplified by the following key markets examples3:

In Canada, where approximately 24,000t of fumed silica is consumed annually, the adoption of the HPQ Polvere process would result in a remarkable reduction of 120,000t/y in CO 2 emissions,

emissions, The United States, with an annual fumed silica consumption of around 29,000t, stands to benefit from a substantial reduction of 145,000t/y in CO 2 emissions through the implementation of the HPQ Polvere process, and

emissions through the implementation of the HPQ Polvere process, and European countries, consuming approximately 92,000t/y of fumed silica, could achieve an impressive reduction of 460,000t/y in CO 2 emissions by utilizing the HPQ Polvere process.



These figures highlight the significant environmental impact that can be achieved by utilizing the HPQ Polvere Fumed Silica Reactor in key markets. Furthermore, there is a potential for substantial per-tonne reduction in carbon taxes in these markets:

In Europe, the current price per tonne of CO 2 emissions for manufactured and imported goods is approximately 90 euros 4 . This implies that traditional producers of fumed silica could potentially reduce their carbon tax by around 450 euros per tonne by upgrading to the HPQ Polvere process.

emissions for manufactured and imported goods is approximately 90 euros . This implies that traditional producers of fumed silica could potentially reduce their carbon tax by around 450 euros per tonne by upgrading to the HPQ Polvere process. In Canada, the price per tonne of CO 2 emissions for manufactured goods is approximately CAD$505, and in Quebec6, it is around CAD$27 per tonne. This indicates that traditional producers of fumed silica, if they adopt the HPQ Polvere process, could potentially reduce their carbon tax by about CAD$250 per tonne in Canada and CAD$137 per tonne in Quebec.

These potential reductions in carbon taxes underscore an additional financial advantages and environmental benefits of embracing the HPQ Polvere Fumed Silica Reactor in these markets.

“The reactor also represents a paradigm shift in Fumed Silica production, pushing the boundaries of sustainability and environmental impact,” Mr. Tourillon added. “The numbers speak for themselves as we envision a future with cleaner and greener manufacturing processes.”

About PyroGenesis Canada Inc.

PyroGenesis Canada Inc., a high-tech company, is a leader in the design, development, manufacture and commercialization of advanced plasma processes and sustainable solutions which reduce greenhouse gases (GHG) and are economically attractive alternatives to conventional “dirty” processes. PyroGenesis has created proprietary, patented, and advanced plasma technologies that are being vetted and adopted by multiple multibillion dollar industry leaders in three massive markets: iron ore pelletization, aluminum, waste management, and additive manufacturing. With a team of experienced engineers, scientists and technicians working out of its Montreal office, and its 3,800 m2 and 2,940 m2 R&D and manufacturing facilities, PyroGenesis maintains its competitive advantage by remaining at the forefront of technology development and commercialization. The operations are ISO 9001:2015 and AS9100D certified, having been ISO certified since 1997. For more information, please visit: www.pyrogenesis.com

About HPQ Silicon

HPQ Silicon Inc. ( TSX-V: HPQ ) is a Quebec-based TSX Venture Exchange Tier 1 Industrial Issuer.

HPQ is developing, with the support of world-class technology partners PyroGenesis Canada Inc. ( TSX: PYR ) ( NASDAQ: PYR ) and NOVACIUM SAS, new green processes crucial to make the critical materials needed to reach net zero emissions.

HPQ activities are centred around the following five (5) pillars:

1) Becoming a green low-cost (Capex and Opex) producer of High Purity Silicon (2N+ to 4N) using our proprietary PUREVAPTM “Quartz Reduction Reactors” (QRR) being developed by PyroGenesis.

2) Becoming North America’s first producer of micron size High Purity Silicon (3N & 4N) powders with the assistance of NOVACIUM SAS.

3) Working to become the first producer of nano silicon materials from High Purity Silicon chunks using our proprietary PUREVAPTM Nano Silicon Reactor (NSiR) being developed by PyroGenesis.

4) Becoming a green low-cost (Capex and Opex) producer of Fumed Silica using our proprietary FUMED SILICA REACTOR being developed by PyroGenesis.

5) Developing a small and compact process for the on-demand production of hydrogen via hydrolysis of Silicon and other materials.



For more information, please visit HPQ Silicon web site .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/79ab090a-71dc-4a55-8108-19769c6ccc1d