SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA BANCORP ANNOUNCES RETIREMENT OF CHIEF CREDIT OFFICER ANNE WILLIAMS, AND NAMES PETER NUTZ AS SUCCESSOR

San Diego, Calif., May 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Southern California Bancorp (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: BCAL), the holding company for Bank of Southern California, N.A. (the “Bank”), announces that Anne Williams, Chief Credit Officer of the Bank, will retire effective as of May 31, 2023. She will be succeeded as Chief Credit Officer by Peter Nutz, currently Executive Vice President, Credit Administrator of the Bank. Ms. Williams will remain as a member of the Board of Directors of each of the Company and the Bank.



“Anne joined me at Bank of Southern California in 2020, and she was essential in establishing the Bank’s credit culture as we developed and expanded our franchise footprint in Southern California,” said David Rainer, Chairman and CEO of the Company and the Bank. “I have been fortunate to work with Anne at various banks for more than 30 years and I’m delighted she will continue to share her credit and banking expertise with us as a member of both of our Boards of Directors.”

“I congratulate Peter on his appointment as Chief Credit Officer of the Bank; he has more than 20 years of experience in managing credit risk and is an ideal successor to Anne for this position. Since joining our Bank just over a year ago, he has proven his leadership, and demonstrated his deep knowledge of all aspects of credit administration and operations, which we believe will serve the Bank well.”

Prior to joining the Bank, Mr. Nutz was Executive Vice President, Chief Credit Officer at Suncrest Bank (2015 – 2022). Before that, he served for 13 years in various credit and risk oversight positions at Rabobank, both domestically and internationally.

Mr. Nutz earned a Master of Science in mathematics and economics at Universität Ulm, Germany, and a Master of Science in probability theory and combinatorics from the University of Minnesota.

