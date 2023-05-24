The Inaugural Mizuho Neuroscience Summit Explored Promising Investment Trends and the Companies Driving Them

NEW YORK, May 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mizuho Americas held its inaugural Neuroscience Summit and Mizuho Neuro Connections Dinner hosted by the Mizuho Biotechnology Equity Research team of Graig Suvannavejh, PhD, Salim Syed, and Uy Ear in Boston, a region widely recognized as a leader in advanced academic and medical research in neuroscience.



The two-day Summit brought together leading medical experts and cutting-edge biotechnology and biopharmaceutical companies in psychiatric and neurodegenerative diseases. The event provided institutional investors with updates on the latest medical advances and investment trends.

“Advancements in the neuroscience field are moving at an incredible pace, and given this, the inaugural Mizuho Neuroscience Summit showcased the latest treatments, innovations, technologies, and trends that provide healthcare investors the potential for long-term upside,” said Dr. Suvannavejh.

The Summit included a Mizuho-moderated key note panel discussion titled “Recent Advancements in the Alzheimer’s Disease Treatment Landscape” that featured a well-known, key opinion leader in Alzheimer’s. Other featured panels were: “Key Clinical Debates in Neurodegenerative Diseases” with medical experts in Alzheimer’s disease and ALS; “Novel and Emerging Treatment Options in Psychiatry” with medical experts in psychiatry; “Where Money Meets Minds – An Intersection of Investment Strategies in Neuroscience Today”, with top venture capital investors and “Mind Over Matter – Investor Perspectives on Public and Private Biotech Markets & Neuroscience Assets.”

About Mizuho

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. is the 15th largest bank in the world as measured by total assets of ~$2 trillion, according to S&P Global 2022. Mizuho’s 60,000 employees worldwide offer comprehensive financial services to clients in 35 countries and 800 offices throughout the Americas, EMEA and Asia.

Mizuho Americas is the fastest growing region within the Mizuho Financial Group and is a leading provider of corporate and investment banking services to clients in the US, Canada and Latin America. Its capabilities span investment and corporate banking, capital markets, equity and fixed income sales & trading, derivatives, FX, custody and research. Mizuho Americas employs 3,000 professionals across 15 offices within the Americas.

