English Danish

Referring to company announcement no. 8/2023 dated 23 May 2023, it is announced that as part of the ongoing process to optimize the capital structure, The BANK of Greenland has issued DKK 40 million in Tier 2 capital.

The capital is issued with ISIN no. DK0030525407 and with effect from 1 June 2023. The Tier 2 capital has a maturity of ten years with a possibility to call after five years and any time thereafter subject to approval by the Danish Financial Supervisory Authority (Finanstilsynet). The bonds have a floating rate agreed at a six-month Cibor rate plus 400 basis points.

Nykredit Bank A/S is the sole lead manager of the issue.

Best regards

The BANK of Greenland





Attachment