Prosafe SE: New share capital registered

Reference is made to the stock exchange release from Prosafe SE (“Prosafe” or the “Company”) published on 10 May 2023 regarding the private placement of up to 2 720 000 new shares. The share capital increase has now been registered in the Norwegian Register of Business Enterprises.



The Company's new share capital is EUR 14 398 373.75 divided into 11 518 699 shares, each with a par value of EUR 1.25.



Stavanger, 24 May 2023

Prosafe SE



