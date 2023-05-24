Shareholding notification (ad hoc notification in compliance with applicable laws)

English French

The shareholding structure of Gianbeppi Fortis' participation in Solutions 30 SE has been amended on 22 May 2023 which resulted in direct ownership of shares by Mr. Gianbeppi Fortis, CEO of Solutions 30. The ultimate beneficial owner, Mr. Gianbeppi Fortis, and the number of shares, both remain unchanged, and no further transactions are foreseen at this time. Gianbeppi Fortis therefore directly holds 17,323,240 Solutions 30 shares representing 16.17% of the capital and voting rights of the company.

This notification is available on the electronic information platform of the Luxembourg Stock Exchange OAM (www.bourse.lu) and on the company's website (www.solutions30.com), under Investors, financial publications, regulated information.

About Solutions30 SE

The Solutions30 group is the European leader in solutions for new technologies. Its mission is to make the technological developments that are transforming our daily lives accessible to everyone, individuals and businesses alike. Yesterday, it was computers and the Internet. Today, it’s digital technology. Tomorrow, it will be technologies that make the world even more interconnected in real time. With more than 65 million call-outs carried out since it was founded and a network of more than 15,000 local technicians, Solutions30 currently covers all of France, Italy, Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, the Iberian Peninsula, the United Kingdom, and Poland. The share capital of Solutions30 SE consists of 107,127,984 shares, equal to the number of theoretical votes that can be exercised.

Solutions30 SE is listed on the Euronext Paris exchange (ISIN FR0013379484- code S30). Indexes: MSCI Europe ex-UK Small Cap | SBF 120 | CAC Mid 60 | NEXT 150 | CAC Technology | CAC PME.

Visit our website for more information: www.solutions30.com

