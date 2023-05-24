NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN, HONG KONG OR THE UNITED STATES OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL. THIS ANNOUNCEMENT DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER OF ANY OF THE SECURITIES DESCRIBED HEREIN.

IDEX Biometrics ASA: Private placement of NOK 125 million successfully placed



Oslo, 24 May 2023. Reference is made to the press release from IDEX Biometrics ASA ("IDEX" or the "Company") published earlier today, 24 May 2023, regarding a contemplated private placement to raise gross proceeds of approximately NOK 100-150 million (the "Private Placement").



The Private Placement has been successfully placed and will raise gross proceeds to the Company of NOK 125 million, through the allocation of 147,058,824 new shares (the "Offer Shares") at a price of NOK 0.85 per Offer Share (the "Offer Price").



The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the Private Placement to accelerate the Company’s product commercialization and for working capital and general corporate purposes.



The Private Placement is divided into two tranches. Tranche 1 consists of 116,897,492 Offer Shares (representing approximately 10% of the outstanding shares in the Company) ("Tranche 1" and the "Tranche 1 Offer Shares"). Tranche 2 consists of 30,161,332 Offer Shares ("Tranche 2" and the "Tranche 2 Offer Shares"). Completion of Tranche 2 will be subject to approval by an extraordinary general meeting of the Company expected to be held on or about 16 June 2023 (the "EGM").

Notification of allocation and settlement instructions for Tranche 1 and Tranche 2 (conditional allocation for Tranche 2) will be communicated to investors on 25 May 2023.

Both Tranche 1 and Tranche 2 will be settled with existing and unencumbered shares in the Company that are already listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange, pursuant to a share lending agreement entered into between the Company, the Managers (as defined below) and certain existing shareholders (the "Share Lending Agreement"). The share loan in Tranche 1 will be settled with 116,897,492 new shares in the Company to be resolved issued by the Company's board of directors (the "Board") pursuant to an authorisation granted by the Company’s annual general meeting held on 23 May 2023. The share loan in Tranche 2 will be settled with new shares in the Company expected to be issued following, and subject to, approval by the EGM. The new shares to be redelivered to the lenders under the Share Lending Agreement will, to the extent required, be delivered on a separate and non-tradable ISIN, pending publication by the Company of a listing prospectus approved by the Norwegian Financial Supervisory Authority.

Settlement of the Tranche 1 Offer Shares is expected to take place on a delivery versus payment basis on or about 30 May 2023. The Tranche 1 Offer Shares will be tradeable from allocation.

Completion of Tranche 2 is subject to (i) completion of Tranche 1 and (ii) the approval by the EGM. Completion of Tranche 1 will not be conditional upon or otherwise affected by the completion of Tranche 2, and the applicants' acquisition of Tranche 1 Offer Shares will remain final and binding and cannot be revoked, cancelled or terminated by the respective applicants if Tranche 2, for whatever reason, is not completed. Investors being allocated shares in the Private Placement have undertaken to vote in favour of Tranche 2 at the EGM.



Settlement of the Tranche 2 Offer Shares is expected to take place on a delivery versus payment basis on or about 20 June 2023, subject to approval by the EGM.

Following completion of Tranche 1 of the Private Placement, the Company's share capital will be NOK 192,880,861.8, divided into 1,285,872,412 shares, each with a nominal value of NOK 0.15. Following completion of both Tranche 1 and Tranche 2 of the Private Placement, the Company will have 1,316,033,744 shares outstanding.



The Board has considered the Private Placement in light of the equal treatment obligations under the Norwegian Public Limited Companies Act, the Norwegian Securities Trading Act, the rules on equal treatment under Oslo Rule Book II for companies listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange and the Oslo Stock Exchange's Guidelines on the rule of equal treatment, and deems that the proposed Private Placement is in compliance with these requirements. The Board holds the view that it has been in the common interest of the Company and its shareholders to raise equity through a private placement, in view of the current market conditions and the funding alternatives currently available to the Company. By structuring the equity raise as a private placement, the Company has been able to raise equity efficiently, with a 6.3 percent discount to the closing price on the Oslo Stock Exchange on 24 May 2023, and at a lower cost and with significantly lower risk than in a rights issue.

The Board has on this basis resolved not to conduct a subsequent repair offering directed towards shareholders who did not participate in the Private Placement.

This information in this stock exchange announcement is considered to be inside information pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and is published in accordance with section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

This stock exchange announcement was published by Erling Svela, VP finance on 24 May 2023 at 23:55 CEST on behalf of the Company.



IDEX Biometrics ASA in brief:



IDEX Biometrics ASA (OSE: IDEX and Nasdaq: IDBA) is a global technology leader in fingerprint biometrics, offering authentication solutions across payments, access control, and digital identity to create unmatched convenience and uncompromised security for users. Our solutions are based on patented and proprietary sensors technologies, integrated circuit designs, and software, targeting card-based applications for payments and digital authentication. We partner with leading card manufacturers and other industry experts to bring our solutions to market. For more information, visit www.idexbiometrics.com



Advisors:



ABG Sundal Collier ASA and Arctic Securities AS (the "Managers") acted as Joint Bookrunners in connection with the Private Placement. Advokatfirmaet Ræder AS and Cooley LLP are acting as legal advisors to the Company. Advokatfirmaet Thommessen AS is acting as legal advisor to the Managers.



For more information, please contact:



Marianne Bøe, Head of Investor Relations

E-mail: marianne.boe@idexbiometrics.com

Tel: +47 91 80 01 86

