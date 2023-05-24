CMB President Noreen Hogan Elected as Vice President of IIUSA

DALLAS, May 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CMB Regional Centers is proud to announce the election of Noreen Hogan as the first female officer elected as Vice President of the leading EB-5 industry trade group IIUSA.

Ms. Hogan is a well-respected leader in the EB-5 industry, having served as the President of CMB Regional Centers since 2017. With the history of her company, CMB Regional Centers, spanning nearly 30 years in the EB-5 industry, Ms. Hogan brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to her new role as Vice President of IIUSA.

In this new position, Ms. Hogan will work alongside the officers, board members, and other members of the IIUSA leadership team to help shape the future of the EB-5 industry. She will also serve as an advocate for the industry, working closely with policymakers and other stakeholders to promote the benefits of the EB-5 program.

As Ms. Hogan moves into this new leadership role, CMB’s CEO and Founder Pat Hogan has announced that he is stepping down from his position on IIUSA’s board of directors. After serving as the longest tenured board member, Mr. Hogan said: “of course, he is proud of his daughter and that IIUSA needed new blood to continue the work to address the issues the new language in the recently passed reauthorization legislation and the new slate of leadership at IIUSA is poised to do just that.”

"We are thrilled to have Noreen Hogan join our leadership team as the first female officer elected as Vice President of IIUSA," said Aaron Grau, Executive Director of IIUSA. "Her extensive experience in the industry and her commitment to promoting the benefits of the EB-5 program will be invaluable as we work to shape the future of the industry."

"I am honored to have been elected as the first female officer of IIUSA, and I look forward to working with the other members of the leadership team to promote improvements to the EB-5 program, including making the program permanent," said Noreen Hogan, President of CMB Regional Centers. "Together, we can help ensure that the EB-5 program continues to be a vital source of capital for job-creating projects in economically challenged communities across the country and make it a safer program for the EB-5 investors."

About CMB Regional Centers: CMB Regional Centers is a leading provider of investment opportunities for foreign investors seeking to participate in the EB-5 Immigrant Investor Program. With nearly 30 years of experience in the industry, CMB has helped create over 250,000 new American jobs in communities across the United States.

About IIUSA: Invest in the USA (IIUSA) is the leading industry trade group for the EB-5 Immigrant Investor Program. With over 300 member organizations, IIUSA represents a broad cross-section of stakeholders in the industry, including regional centers, developers, and attorneys.

CMB engages Prevail Capital, LLC, a broker-dealer registered with the SEC and a member of FINRA and SIPC, to be the administrative placement agent for all CMB EB-5 partnerships.

+1-309-797-1550

www.cmbeb5visa.com

info@cmbeb5visa.com