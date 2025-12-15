CMB Regional Centers Announces First I-526E Approval for Investor in Hillwood Treeline Project

DALLAS, Dec. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CMB Regional Centers (CMB), one of the most experienced regional center operators in the EB-5 industry, today announced the first I-526E approval for an investor in CMB Group 90 – Hillwood Treeline, one of CMB’s High-Unemployment Area (HUA) Targeted Employment Area EB-5 projects.

Issued by United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), an I-525E petition approval signifies that an investor has met the EB-5 program requirements for conditional permanent residency in the United States. USCIS evaluates each petition according to investor-specific criteria. To date, more than 5,700 CMB investors have received I-526/I-526E approval, confirming their eligibility for conditional permanent residency in the United States.

“We’re proud to see yet another CMB investor advance in their immigration journey and achieve this life-changing milestone,” said Noreen Hogan, President at CMB. “This fall has proven outstanding for quite a few CMB investors across our high-unemployment EB-5 partnerships who also secured I-526E approvals.”

Since September, five other CMB HUA partnerships have observed their first I-526E approvals for an investor. Others include:

In collaboration with Hillwood Development Company (Hillwood), CMB Group 90 represents a master-planned community of 2,500 homes across 800 acres in Justin, Texas, northwest of the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex.

CMB’s long-standing partnership with Hillwood has proven one of the most successful lender-borrower relationships in the EB-5 industry. Together, CMB and Hillwood have collaborated on 45 EB-5 partnerships across the United States, with over 63,000 American jobs created.

The most recent EB-5 collaboration between CMB and Hillwood, CMB Group 101 – Hillwood Venture Build-to-Suit (BTS), was announced in mid-November.

About CMB Regional Centers

CMB has assisted over 6,800 investor families, from over 100 countries, in their pursuit of immigrating to the United States through America’s EB-5 Immigrant Investor visa program. CMB currently maintains a 100% project approval rate on all 93 partnerships that have undergone USCIS adjudication. CMB EB-5 partnerships are projected to have created more than 215,000 American jobs.

To date, CMB has repaid over $1.4 billion USD to investors.

To learn more about CMB or CMB Group 101, contact CMB directly at info@cmbeb5visa.com.