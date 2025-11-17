CMB Regional Centers Introduces New Industrial Logistics EB-5 Project

CMB Group 101 – Hillwood Venture represents the 45th EB-5 collaboration between CMB Regional Centers and Hillwood Development Company

DALLAS, Nov. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CMB Regional Centers (CMB), one of the most experienced regional center operators in the industry (with more than 28 years of experience), today announced that its Group 101 – Hillwood Venture Build-to-Suit (BTS) EB-5 project is now open for subscription.

CMB Group 101 represents the latest collaboration between CMB and Hillwood. Across 45 EB-5 collaborations, CMB and Hillwood have cultivated arguably the most successful lender-borrower relationship in EB-5 history, with more than $500 million in capital repaid to investors and 63,000 American jobs created.

“We’re excited to partner with Hillwood on yet another industrial logistics project for a tier-one tenant,” said Noreen Hogan, President at CMB. “Our priority is providing our investors with the very best projects on the market, and we believe our latest undertaking with Hillwood exemplifies the gold standard for EB-5 investment opportunities."

Located in the greater Detroit, Michigan area, CMB Group 101 entails the delivery of a class-A BTS regional distribution facility for a leading global automaker. The project, situated in a designated high-unemployment Targeted Employment Area (TEA), qualifies investors for the reduced EB-5 investment threshold.

CMB Group 101 – Investment Highlights:

EB-5 Loan Amount: Up to $79.2 million

Up to $79.2 million Total Project Spending: ~$305.9 million

~$305.9 million Project Location: Meets USCIS requirements for a Targeted Employment Area (TEA), making investors eligible for the reduced investment threshold.

Meets USCIS requirements for a Targeted Employment Area (TEA), making investors eligible for the reduced investment threshold. Estimated Job Creation: 2,287 (~131% Job Creation Buffer)

About CMB Regional Centers

CMB has assisted over 6,700 investor families, from over 100 countries, in their pursuit of immigrating to the United States through America’s EB-5 Immigrant Investor visa program. CMB currently maintains a 100% project approval rate on all 93 partnerships that have undergone USCIS adjudication. CMB EB-5 partnerships are projected to have created more than 215,000 American jobs.

To date, CMB has repaid over $1.4 billion USD to investors.

To learn more about CMB or CMB Group 101, contact CMB directly at info@cmbeb5visa.com.