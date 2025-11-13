USCIS Branch Chief A.J. Hogan Joins CMB Regional Centers

DALLAS, Nov. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CMB Regional Centers (CMB), one of the most experienced regional center operators in the EB-5 industry (with over 28 years of experience), announced today that A.J. Hogan has joined as Economic Strategy and Data Insights Manger.

Drawing on more than 15 years of experience in federal service, A.J. brings deep, directly applicable expertise from his tenure at United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), where he helped shaped EB-5 policy, adjudication practices, and economic evaluation standards. In his new role with CMB, A.J. will be focused on economic strategy, project vetting, policy integration, and data analysis.

“Throughout our history, we’ve made a deliberate effort to build out exceptional teams across every facet of our operations, from legal and compliance to economics,” said Noreen Hogan, President at CMB. “A.J. joining CMB is a reflection of that investor-first commitment and enhances our ability to interpret policy trends and continue setting the gold standard for in-house expertise.”

In his previous role within USCIS, A.J. led a team of economists responsible for adjudicating EB-5 I-956F petitions and assessing the credibility of business plans and economic impact analyses.

Additionally, A.J. adjudicated the very first I-956F project petition and played a key role in policy updates, regulatory guidance, and public outreach efforts supporting the implementation of the EB-5 Reform and Integrity Act of 2022.

“I’m thrilled to join CMB Regional Centers,” said A.J. Hogan. “CMB has built an incredible reputation for delivering top-tier EB-5 projects, and I’m eager to put my USCIS experience to work building on CMB’s legacy of excellence.”

About CMB Regional Centers

CMB has assisted over 6,700 investor families, from over 100 countries, in their pursuit of immigrating to the United States through America’s EB-5 Immigrant Investor visa program. CMB currently maintains a 100% project approval rate on all 93 partnerships that have undergone USCIS adjudication. CMB EB-5 partnerships are projected to have created more than 215,000 American jobs.

To date, CMB has repaid over $1.4 billion USD to investors.

To learn more, contact CMB directly at info@cmbeb5visa.com.