Tri Pointe Homes Wins Builder of the Year Award at 2023 Phoenix Metro MAME Awards

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., May 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE: TPH), one of the largest homebuilders in the U.S., has won Builder of the Year among eight total awards at the 2023 Phoenix Metro MAME (Major Achievements in Merchandising Excellence) Awards. The homebuilder took home four awards for its Waterston North community in addition to Best Design Center, Online Sales Team and Rising Star of the Year. Tri Pointe Homes was also a seven-time awards finalist in eight categories at the annual event hosted by the Home Builders Association of Central Arizona (HBACA).



“Builder of the Year is an absolutely wonderful honor, made all the sweeter by being able to share in the celebration with our top team,” said Tri Pointe Homes Division President James Attwood. “The way our team members responded to the considerable economic and industry-wide challenges of 2022 to drive exceptional results was outstanding, making them truly worthy of the special distinction of these eight MAME awards.”

During a year when more than 20 builders participated in 60-plus MAME categories, Tri Pointe Homes was named Builder of the Year in the Production Builder over 250 Closings category. In 2022, the homebuilder opened nine new neighborhoods, including 18 models and two standalone sales pavilions, and achieved 487 sales across 13 Phoenix metro neighborhoods, earning the division the top spot among all Tri Pointe divisions for 2022 sales. The year also marked the grand opening of Tri Pointe Arizona’s brand-new Phoenix Design Studio, which wasted no time in achieving top billing at the next MAME Awards.

Tri Pointe Homes’ Waterston North, a 485-home gated community in Gilbert, accounted for four of the company’s MAME awards. Its seven-acre Central Park, the community focal point and a nature lover’s dream, won Best Community Amenity Feature with its great lawn, pool, clubhouse and grand ramada positioned around a picturesque lake. Near Central Park and its deluxe amenity components is the spacious and uniquely designed Waterston North New Home Gallery, the MAME award recipient for Best Community Sales Pavilion. The Gallery follows the model home theme by showcasing an exquisite interior appeal designed to bring out the vibrance of selections and visualizations for potential homebuyers. Waterston North also won for Best Model Complex Landscape Design and Best Media for a virtual VIP grand opening video that received over 2,000 views and fantastic feedback.

The Online Sales Team of the Year, led by Irina Tracy and Jacqueline Lara, played a vital role in converting Tri Pointe’s website traffic into new home orders. Their efforts resulted in more than 2,000 kept appointments in 2022 with 65 percent of those new home orders coming from appointments Tracy and Lara generated.

The MAME Rising Star of the Year, lead construction manager CindyAnn Lucas started and completed seven out of 14 model homes and assisted with the completion of a second set of seven model homes at Waterston North, a planned community with 6 different product series.

The MAME Awards recognize the exemplary efforts of builders and land developers, interior designers and architects, and building professionals and sales associates who make the home building industry in the Valley one of the nation’s leaders. The 37th annual awards ceremony took place on May 13.

For more information, please visit www.tripointehomes.com .

About Tri Pointe Homes®

One of the largest homebuilders in the U.S., Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE: TPH) is a publicly traded company and a recognized leader in customer experience, innovative design, and environmentally responsible business practices. The company builds premium homes and communities in 10 states, with deep ties to the communities it serves—some for as long as a century. Tri Pointe Homes combines the financial resources, technology platforms and proven leadership of a national organization with the regional insights, longstanding community connections and agility of empowered local teams. Tri Pointe has won multiple Builder of the Year awards, was named one of the 2023 Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For®, and made Fortune magazine’s 2017 100 Fastest-Growing Companies list. The company was also named as a Great Place to Work-Certified™ company in both 2021 and 2022 and was named on several Great Place to Work ® Best Workplaces lists in 2022. Building upon the legacy that was established more than 30 years ago under the name Maracay®, Tri Pointe Homes is an award-winning leader in the Arizona real estate sector. For more information, please visit TriPointeHomes.com .

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4da47c6b-bf82-4efa-bd6a-4e1425918b88

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/88cf7893-17a2-4c5b-80c2-dafd333de8b3

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3f2ad236-b793-4922-9c31-e97be2ed34f7