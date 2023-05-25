Trupanion to Present at the Stifel 2023 Jaws & Paws Conference

SEATTLE, May 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trupanion, Inc. (Nasdaq: TRUP) announced today that Darryl Rawlings, Chief Executive Officer, and Margi Tooth, President, will participate in a fireside chat at the Stifel 2023 Jaws & Paws Conference in New York on Thursday, June 1, 2023 at 3:00 pm ET and will participate in meetings with investors throughout the day.



The presentation will be webcast live and can be accessed on Trupanion’s Investor Relations website at http://investors.trupanion.com.

About Trupanion

Trupanion is a leader in medical insurance for cats and dogs throughout the United States, Canada, Europe, Puerto Rico and Australia with over 900,000 pets enrolled. For over two decades, Trupanion has given pet owners peace of mind so they can focus on their pet's recovery, not financial stress. Trupanion is committed to providing pet owners with the highest value in pet medical insurance with unlimited payouts for the life of their pets. With its patented process, Trupanion is the only North American provider with the technology to pay veterinarians directly in seconds at the time of checkout. Trupanion is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol "TRUP". The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA. Trupanion policies are issued, in the United States, by its wholly-owned insurance entity American Pet Insurance Company and, in Canada, by Omega General Insurance Company. Trupanion Australia is a partnership between Trupanion and Hollard Insurance Company. For more information, please visit visit trupanion.com.

Contacts:

Investors:

Laura Bainbridge, Vice President, Corporate Communications

Investor.Relations@trupanion.com